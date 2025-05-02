When Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech to the Australian Parliament in 2014, his oration created confusion in Canberra.

Xi shared his vision of the Chinese dream after the two countries agreed with the terms of a free trade agreement.

He described two goals. The first was the increase in the gross domestic product Chinas. Its second aspiration was to transform China into a modern socialist country which is prosperous, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious in the middle of the century.

Although Mr. Xi has already pronounced these words, the true meaning of his message has been lost in the translation. Australias Minister Tony Abbott was wrongly wrong that Mr. Xi was producing China a democracy.

I have never heard a Chinese chief declare that his country would be entirely democratic by 2050, said Abbott at the time, characterizing Mr. Xis Missive as a historical declaration.

Mr. Abbotts mischoning generated titles The New York Times And The Economistas well as many sneer in diplomatic circles.

Australia has learned of the hard time that Chinese diplomatic subtleties are a language of realpolitik. Canberra has since won a master's degree in Chinese bulls. It is time that Ottawa does it too.

The Australians, who vote on Saturday in the federal elections, have a lot to teach the government of newly elected Canadas on how to effectively manage China in terms of trade.

US President Donald prevails over the trade war, the main target of which seems to be China, is highlighted in the Australian election election.

The Indo-Pacific country is trying to avoid becoming collateral damage while the United States and China are aimed at economic supremacy on the world scene.

China is the largest trading partner in Australia. In 2023, China bought Australian $ 219 billion (around $ 244 billion) in Australian exports.

In comparison, the United States imported Australian goods worth 15.95 billion US dollars the same year. Canberra, however, relies on the United States for defense in Indo-Pacific.

Australia and the United States are both members of security partnerships which include Aukus Alliance (Great Britain is the other member) and quadrilateral security dialogue (India and Japan are the other two members). Canada is visibly absent from the two groups.

Australia is also part of the five-eyes sharing alliance with the United States, Great Britain, New Zealand and Canada. Increasingly, however, Canada is considered the weakest link.

In addition, Australia has more experience in the fight against foreign interference in its economy. He adopted legislation in 2018.

Canada, of course, is liable in the United States for trade and security. But China is the second business partner of Canadas and bilateral relations have gone from bad to worse in recent years.

In March, China imposed reprisal rates at 3.7 billion dollars of Canadian products covering everything, canola oil in pork.

It was recovered for Ottawas' decision to be solidarity with Washington by imposing 100% prices on electric manufacturing electric vehicles and 25% samples from Chinese steel and aluminum. (Lots of good that gave us.)

Canberra, on the other hand, persuaded Beijing to drop the prices on Australian wine, coal, lobsters and barley in recent years.

China initially targeted these products in 2020 as a punishment after the government of Australia then Liberal called for an investigation into the origins of the Pandemic Covid-19.

Australia, however, has managed to reset its relations with China by adopting a more discreet approach with Beijing. Instead of the political posture, he chose to be pragmatic to combat commercial and security risks.

The relationship is also complex, because China is our main trading partner, so what we have to do is invest in our capacities, said current Prime Minister Anthony AlbanianWho is the head of the Labor Party.

More specifically, Australia strengthens its defense capacities by buying nuclear propulsion submarines under the auspices of Aukus to counter Chinese dominance in the region.

Canada should note it because it also has hostile neighbors, including in Indo-Pacific and Arctic.

What could be more, Australians have overcome their collective guilt to have a resource -based economy. His carbon tax was repealed over ten years ago and is also a major world exporter of liquefied natural gas.

In addition, Australia is better positioned than Canada to increase rare land exports. The recent export restrictions of Chinas have caused a vacuum in world supplies. For his part, Mr. Albanese undertakes to create a strategic reserve in his country.

Australians through the political spectrum are now clear about the realities of doing business with China.

Abbott, who was previously the leader of the Liberal Party, has also apparently acquired new ideas since his departure.

Regarding the current Beijing regime, trade is only politics by other means, said Abbott during a trip to Toronto last year.

China, he added, believes that trade can be activated and deactivated as a tap.