



Turkiye is ready to continue supporting Syria in many areas where he sees a need, as part of mutual agreements, Anadolu Diplomatic sources reported saying yesterday. Note that Syria could choose to conclude an agreement with any country if it saw a problem with its security, the sources said that Ankara, in accordance with its own safety and threat assessments in the region, was open to solving any problem that would serve bilateral cooperation with Damascus. The Syrians, they explained, try to heal the injuries of the 14-year-old conflict. The Syrian people also carry out a political transition process to determine their future under their own leadership and their own property, added the sources. They also stressed the importance of supporting the measures taken by the Syrian government to integrate into the regional and international community and its efforts to provide security, stability and prosperity to its own country. The way to get rid of Syria and the region of the risk of instability is to support and a more intense commitment, including the abolition of sanctions that the country is confronted, noted the sources. Turkiye made intense efforts to develop a common commitment and understanding between the countries of the region and the Syrian government during the period that followed the regime, they said. These efforts continued with contacts and meetings involving other important stakeholders, including the United States, and the progress of the commitment between the international community and the Syrian government was supported. The equipment of Turkiye's policy in Syria consists in ensuring national reconciliation by protecting territorial integrity and the unity of the country, establishing security and stability in the country by cleaning terrorist elements and ensuring the reconstruction of Syria by lifting sanctions, according to sources. Turkiye adopted an attitude to unconditionally supporting the Syrian government and people, who have seized a historic opportunity to achieve these objectives, they added. Federal structure in Syria Nothing beyond a pipe of pipe: Erdogansays

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250502-turkiye-ready-to-continue-supporting-syria-under-mutual-agreements/

