Nothing, clarified ugm

Former President Joko Widodo finally raised his voice on the former issue that was emerged: the false diploma alleged. According to him, the accusation was only slander without clear evidence.

City of Tempo, This question was again discussed after Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, a former speaker from the University of Mataram, downloaded a video on the YouTube channel of Balige Academy (11/3). In the video, Rismon questioned the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma from Gadjah Mada University (UGM).





Responding to this, Jokowi said that UGM, in particular the dean of the Faculty of Forestry, where he went to university, had given official clarification on the authenticity of his diploma. Not only that, some friends of his college also joined the Defense.

The UGM has given an explanation, notably of the dean of the Faculty of Forestry. Many of my friends also talk about it, said Jokowi.

UGM opens votes on the question of the diploma and the thesis of Jokowi: Do not just accuse

City of Gadjah Mada University, UGM Clarification on accusations of false diploma and thesis Joko Widodo, The dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Sigit Sunarta, helped to raise his voice on the accusations of the false diploma and the thesis of Jokowi. He regretted the misleading declaration made by Rismon, who was also a former student of electrical engineering of the UGM himself.

We really regret it sihBecause as a speaker, he should be able to provide enlightening information, not even confused, said Sigit, (21/3), in UGM.

According to Sigit, as a university, Rismon should not only highlight Jokowi documents, but also compare it with documents from other graduates of the same year. Above all, all accusations should be based on specific research and data, not speculation.

One of the points highlighted by Rismon is the use Font Times New Roman on the thesis and the coverage of the diploma. But according to Sigit, at that time, cast iron This type of are already commonly used, in particular for printing on printing around the campus such as Prima and Sanur. In fact, he should know because he also studied in UGM, he added.

Sigit also explained that even if Jokowi's thesis's coverage and thesis ratification sheet were printed, the contents of the manuscript was 91 pages as thick as manually typed using a typewriter, which was still normal at the time.

Regarding the serial number of diplomas which is considered strange because it contains only numbers without cluster, Sigit stressed that it was indeed the internal policy of the Fête de Forestry at the time. There are no number of university numbering standards. Thus, the digital system applies to all graduates, not just Jokowi.

The number is adjusted to the order of students who graduate, continue to be added by the FKT code, abbreviated by the name of the faculty, he explained.

Jokowi's legal team is ready to take legal channels related to fake diploma accusations

City of CNN Indonesia, Jokowi's lawyer said Yakup Hasibuan is preparing a serious legal step against four people suspected of spreading accusations concerning Jokowi's false diplomas as UGM graduates. Yakup said all the evidence and documents in support have been collected.

“For the moment, there are about four names that we prepare the report, with necessary documents and evidence,” said Yakup after having met Jokowi directly in the center of Jakarta, (22/4).

Yakup also said that his party has seen an indication of law violations in the accusation. Despite this, he said that subsequent developments could still change depending on the situation.

Interestingly, Yakup is always reluctant to open a voice on which will be reported and their history. He just said that everything was waiting for the green light from Mr. Jokowi.

All our preparations are almost finished, just waiting for orders for Mr. Jokowi, he explained.

During the meeting, the legal team also delivered update On the legal measures that will be taken in the future. Meanwhile, Jokowi himself chose to speak economic of the meeting.

“Simply ask my legal team, of“Said the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka was short.

The question of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma has returned to public discussions lately. This time, it was not only a interrogation conference diploma, but also his secondary school diploma.

This time, the new case was recorded with the Surakarta district court on Monday (4/14), with number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT. The first trial took place Thursday (24/4) in Kusuma Admaja Room, PN solo. But, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was not present at the trial.

City of CompassThis trial was filed by Muhammad Taufiq, who represented a group called a false diploma company which was not ashamed, alias UGM DECESS, a fairly eccentric name. In this trial, not only has become the defendant. KPU SOLO, SMA Negeri 6 Surakarta and Gadjah Mada University (UGM) were also dragged.

Jokowi’s lawyer, Ipan said, was ready in legal administration. They have prepared important documents such as special proxy, the minutes of the oaths and defend identities. IRPAN also explained the reason why Jokowi was not present at the trial.

“Mr. Jokowi was assigned directly by the president to make an honorary visit to the Vatican,” said Irpan. Before leaving there, Jokowi was in Jakarta, and this task was linked to the delivery of condolences to the death of Pope Francis.



