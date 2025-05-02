Donald Trump says children will adapt to having “ 2 dolls instead of 30 'thanks to the prices





President Donald Trump admitted that his prices on China could have a striking impact on American stoves. The US trade department reported on Wednesday, April 29, that the economy had decreased by 0.3% in the first quarter, but Trump blamed its predecessor, President Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump admitted how his foreign rates could have an impact on American consumers following a new report on the American economy.

At a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday, April 30, Trump was questioned about his prices on goods from China and how they could continue to affect the American market. In early April, the president increased the 145% prices and Bloomberg reported this week that freight shipments from China had fallen by around 60%.

“Someone has said that the shelves will be open. Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30. Maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than they would normally,” said Trump about the effect of prices on American products.

“But we are not talking about something where we will have to do our best,” he continued. “They have ships loaded with things, a large part of which we do not need. And we have to get a good deal. We have been scammed by all the countries of the world, but China, I would say, is the main one.”

On Thursday, May 1, the US trade department published a new report indicating that the US economy decreased by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025.

However, on his social page of truth, Trump was quick to blame his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

“This is the Bidens stock market, not prevailing. I did not take over before January 20,” he wrote. “Prices will start soon, and companies are starting to move to the United States in record numbers.”

“Our country will explode, but we have to get rid of Biden's” overhang “, he continued. “It will take some time, has nothing to do with the prices, only that it has left us bad figures, but when the boom starts, it will be like no other. Be patient !!!”

The prices on China are among the only ones to have entered into force following the speech of the “Liberation Day” of Trump, in which the president threatened prices on almost all imported goods.

President Donald Trump announces refined international rates in the Garden Pink of the White House on April 2, 2025.

SOMODEVILLA / GETTY CHIP

After the stock market has dropped and China has increased its own prices on American products in response, Trump who said he “knew” what the hell [he was] Make “almost immediately a 90 -day taking on almost all the planned international prices, excluding China.

Never miss a story register for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date on the best of what people have to offer, news of celebrities to the stories of convincing human interest.

Trump did not hesitate to strike the criticisms of his turbulent economic plan. After the Americans worried about the “Liberation Day” stock market and the state of their retirement savings, he urged them to stop being “panican”.

The term, which he invented at that time, was apparently supposed to mean “weak and stupid people,” he explained on social truth.

“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done decades ago,” he said. “Don't be weak! Don't be stupid! Don't be a panican (a new party based on weak and stupid people!)”

However, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the best economists thought that this slowdown could continue throughout the first year of Trump.

We believe that the slowdown in the economy will get worse in the second half of this year, “said Carl Weinberg, chief economist in the high frequency economy. Corrosive uncertainty and higher taxes are a tax on imports reveal GDP growth in red by the end of this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/donald-trump-kids-will-adjust-having-2-dolls-instead-30-tariffs-11725673 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos