Trump signs an executive decree seeking to end federal funding for NPR and PBS





President Trump signed a decree on Thursday to reduce federal funding for NPR and PBS, accusing the media of producing biased and propaganda coverage on the left.

Trump asked the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which finances public broadcasters in the United States, to end federal funding for NPR and PBS, to the extent permitted by law. The points of sale receive only a small part of their funding from the congress, the others coming from donors and sponsors.

The immediate impact of the order was not clear. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private entity supported by taxpayers created by an act of congress, is funded two years in advance to protect it from political maneuvers.

CPB is not a federal executive agency subject to the presidents Authority, said on Friday in a press release president and chief executive officer of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The congress directly authorized and financed CPB as a private non -profit company entirely independent of the federal government.

The decree was the Trump's last decision against what it described as biased public media. The White House published a document accompanying the order on its website, criticizing the cover of the two broadcasters of, among other subjects, the Pandemic of COVID-19 and HUNTER BIDEN, son of former president Joseph R. BIDEN JR.

Trump ordered the public broadcasting company and all federal agencies to also reduce indirect funding by prohibiting public radio and television broadcasters who receive federal funds using this money for PBS or NPR programs.

The Directors General of NPR and PBS testified before the Congress in March, an animated audience in which the Republicans attacked them for what they described as a liberal bias.

The White House wants the congress to take over more than a billion dollars for two years which was allocated to the public broadcasting company. Thursday, Trumps asked the board of directors of the company to cancel the existing direct financing to the maximum extent authorized by law and to refuse to provide future financing.

NPR said early Friday that the editorial practices and editorial decisions of the broadcasters are independent and free from external influences, including political parties.

The elimination of the financing of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting would have a devastating impact on the American communities through the country which are based on public radio for local and national trust, culture, vital emergency alerts and public security information, according to the press release.

PBS did not immediately respond to a request for comments made outside working hours.

Paula Kerger, Director General of the PBS, said in an interview that had disseminated this week that around 15% of the overall budget of public broadcasters comes from the federal government.

This is different from many other public broadcasters around the world, which are widely supported by the state, she said on PBS Newshour. We are not.

However, in 2011, NPR gathered a 36 -page document which detailed what would happen if the treasure ceased to cut the checks to the public distribution company. The document describes a precarious radio system that would be bad, with consequences for listeners in the United States.

Independent member stations obtain most of the money dedicated to public radio. This makes them more vulnerable than NPR, which indicates that it only obtains 1% of its congress budget.

In the United States, public television would probably be in the worst form because PBS receives much more from its budget about 15% of $ 373 million in the federal government.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting continued the Trump administration this week, accusing it of illegally trying to dismiss three members of its board of directors. The administration had given no justification for the layoffs.

Benjamin Mullin contributed the reports.

