



Beijing (BP) The Chinese Communist Party (PCC) has promulgated new restrictions on foreign missionaries on May 1, preventing them from preaching, evangelizing and establishing various religious organizations among other activities without official government approval. Establishing schools, appointing the clergy, using the Internet to carry out illegal religious activities and producing, selling or distributing bibles and religious audiovisual products is one of the activities liable by the law of foreigners and Chinese nationals who help them, according to the rules published online by Chinas National Religious Affairs Administration. The rules are among the latter in the communist nations to the Sinance of Christianity and other religions under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. The PCC cited national unity to justify the rules, said International Christian Concern (ICC) in a press release, common reasoning for the restrictions essentially there for religious persecution. The PCC has long seen the independent religious activity with suspicion, arguing that religious loyalty is in contradiction with the ultimate loyalty required by the Communist Party, said ICC. The government qualifies the independent religious activity of worship and extremist, whatever its theological roots, and requires that all Christian religious activity takes place within the limits of the churches managed by the State. The churches led by the State, such as Protestant Three Self Church and Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, are closely controlled. They promote the propaganda of the CCP and the cult of personality surrounding the president of the Pays Xi Jinping through songs, sermons and community events, said ICC. The independent chamber churches, which operate outside the system sponsored by the state, are often attacked, and their members are arrested for working against the interests of the state. China is one of the most serious persecutors of Christians and other religious groups, forcing the clergy to predict allegiance to CCP and socialism, resists certain religious activities and extremist ideology and resists infiltration by foreign forces using religion. The American State Department appoints each year that China as a country of a particular concern for the blatant violations of religious freedom, and the global list of open doors of 2025 classifies China as 15th among the 50 worst places so that Christians live, citing communist and post-communist oppression. By virtue of the XIS Sinance, the CCP authorizes five organized religions and in closely controls all aspects, including their worship, their beliefs, their activities, their leadership, the language and even the way in which members dress, according to an information sheet of September 2024 of the American commission on international religious freedom. The application of these victims's policies has systematically led to systematic, continuous and obvious violations of religious freedom and related human rights, in particular genocide, crimes against humanity, mass incarceration, applied disappearances and the destruction of cultural and religious heritage, wrote USCIRF in the sinister of religion: the coercive religious policy. In April, the Chinese Christian Christian Council sanctioned by the CCP and the National Committee of the Patriotic Movement with three semi -anniversary announced the next publication of the Sinsicization of Christianity book, announced China Aid. The book is marketed as emphasizing harmony with Chinese culture and socialist society, reported China Aid, but is considered a tool in the implementation of the Xis Quinquennial work plan to advance the sinister of Christianity (20232027).

