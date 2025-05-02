US vice-president JD VANCE says a trade agreement soon with India, calls Prime Minister Modi Dur negotiator





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US vice-president JD Vance during talks at the delegation level in Delhi, Monday, April 21, 2025. File | Photo credit: PTI

US vice-president JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a difficult negotiator and accused New Delhi of taking advantage of America, while predicting that India could be among the first countries to conclude a trade agreement to avoid reciprocal prices. In an interview Fox News Thursday, May 1, 2025), Vance said that “good negotiations” were now with India on prices. Read also | India Eyes Quick US Trade Deal in the middle of a pricing break, said official India is one of the countries that are negotiating with the United States to avoid significant taxes, most of them on break at the moment, announced by President Donald Trump. “Modi, the Prime Minister, is a difficult negotiator, but we will rebalance this relationship, and that is why the president does what he does,” said Vance during the interview. “Is India the first case?” Vance was questioned in the “special report” interview of Fox News. “I do not know if it will be your first agreement, I think it would be among the first offers for sure. Very soon, the president looks, we have negotiations with Japan, with Korea, we have negotiations with people in Europe, and obviously, we have good negotiations in India,” replied Vance. President Trump announced refined reciprocal prices on a number of countries, including India and China on April 2. However, on April 9, he announced a 90 -day suspension of these prices until July 9 of this year, with the exception of those of China and Hong Kong, while around 75 countries approached America for trade agreements. However, the 10% reference rate imposed on countries on April 2 remains in force, in addition to the 25% tasks on steel, aluminum and car components. “What the president has said is that we just want to rebalance trade. So some of the conversations I have in India, for example, I think most Americans may not know, we may not appreciate it, we have large agricultural products.” “Our farmers do great things, but the Indian market is actually closed to American farmers. So it means that it makes American farmers and American consumers more dependent on foreign competitors to cultivate the food we eat.” “What our agreement in India will, fundamentally, I think is the opening of India to American technology. It will open India to American farmers. This will create more good American jobs. And this is the kind of trade agreement that Donald Trump loves.” “It is not anti-trame. It is an anti-United States. It is not entirely the kind of trade where foreign competitors take advantage of us, the Indians, let's be honest, they have taken advantage of us for a very long time,” said Mr. Vance. New Delhi and Washington are now organizing negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement as agreed during MODIS PM discussions with Trump in Washington DC in February. The commercial pact should solve a variety of problems, including prices and market access.

