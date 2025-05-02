The president of Trkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will return to the Turkish Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Republic on Saturday, said the head of communications Fahrettin Altun on Saturday.

As part of the visit, Erdogan will inaugurate the campus where the presidency of the TRNC, the Republican Assembly, the Prime Minister and the National Garden are located and will attend the Teknofest TRNC award ceremony, Altun said on X.

He added that Erdogan will also meet the president of the TRNC, Ersin Tatar, and discuss the question of Cyprus as well as bilateral links and international developments.

Cyprus problem of several decades

Cyprus was mired in a dispute of several decades between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of UN diplomatic efforts to achieve full regulations.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to retire in the enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup d'etat intended for the annexation of Greece on the island led to the military intervention of Trkiyes as a guarantor to protect Turkish Cypriots against persecution and violence. Consequently, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

He has experienced a reverse peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of the Trkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom.

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots alone blocked a United Nations plan to end the long -standing dispute.