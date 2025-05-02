President Trump signs an order to end federal funding for NPR and PBS





CNN –

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a directorate of the company for public broadcasting to end federal funding for the Americas, two largest public broadcasters, which faced a series of attacks by the White House and Republican legislators accusing them of biased reporting.

The ordinance requests the CPBS board of directors to terminate the direct financing of national public radio and the public broadcasting service to the maximum extent authorized by law and refuses to provide future funding. He also orders the Board of Directors to take measures to minimize or eliminate indirect funding at NPR and PBS.

The company, however, is a private entity which is supposed to be protected from the government's interference, including the decrees of the president. The company is currently continuing Trump because the White House has tried to end three of its members of the board of directors earlier this week.

CPB is not a federal management agency subject to the presidents Authority, said the CEO of companies, Patricia Harrison, in a press release. The congress directly authorized and financed CPB as a private non -profit company entirely independent of the federal government.

The presidents of manifestly illegal executive decree, issued in the middle of the night, threaten our ability to serve the American public with educational programming, as we have done during the over 50s and over, PBS CEO, Paula Kerger, said in a statement on Friday morning. We are currently exploring all the options to allow the PBS to continue serving our member stations and all the Americans.

Each year, the CPB disperses $ 535 million in taxpayer funds to public radio and television stations nationwide and producers of educational and cultural programs.

Stations, in turn, offer free and universal access to news, emergency alerts and a wide range of programs.

In the first mandate of Trumps, its annual budgetary proposals led to the financing of the company, but the congress has always allocated the funds in any case, the reflection of the fact that the national republican opposition to NPR and PBS is counted by local support.

In Trumps, a second term, it is much more aggressive to try to close public broadcasters. The White House alleys that the networks spread radical, woke up the propaganda disguised as news.

The leaders of PBS and NPR reject this, but they recognize that Trump feels embarrassing to continue their federal funding.

The White House said she would soon ask the Congress to recover the money already allocated to the company in the next two years.

These are funds on which we are already counting, said Paula Kerger, CEO of PBS, earlier this week, because he was already appropriating. So were impatient to see what they are talking about and we will respond very quickly.

The president of the room, Mike Johnson, said about the expected termination proposal, I do not know what the end result will be, but I can say that there is a lot of thoughtful debate on this subject.

The executive order is another pursuit of the same objective a closure of federal funding for public media.

The ordinance also orders the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to investigate the NPR and the PBS for a possible discrimination in terms of employment, and he asks the heads of all the other federal agencies to identify and terminate any direct or indirect funding of media organizations.

When the congress created the company in 1967, it specifically attempted to isolate the public media of political pressures.

The law said that the company is a private entity, not a federal agency, to provide maximum protection against interference and foreign control.

The legislation expressly prohibits the government from exercising management, supervision or control over educational television or broadcasting.

But the congress could choose to stop funding the company. In this case, larger stations with many donors and other sources of income survive, but smaller stations may be forced to run, especially in rural areas which are republican bastions.

In many cases, these are the latest broadcasters belonging to locally in these communities, said last month, Ed Ulman, CEO of Alaska Public Media.

