Politics
The two factors behind Hasan Nasbi's resignation
Suara.com – Hasan Nasbi Resign as head of the presidential communication office (PCO). What is the cause behind this decision is that the president PRABOWO SUBIANTO Refuse or choose the nearest circle as a successor?
Hasan Nasbi announced the resignation of his PCO chief position via a video downloaded by a total political account on April 29, 2025. He revealed the reasons for the decision because there was something and problems that could no longer be managed.
“We must also know each other and make the decision to stop,” said Hasan Nasbi.
The letter of resignation from Hasan Nasbi has been submitted to Prabowo since April 21, 2025. But not directly, namely through the Minister of State Prasetyo Hadi and the cabinet secretary, Teddy Indra Wijaya.
PCO is a new institution formed during President Joko Widodo or Jokowi through the presidential regulations (Perpres) n ° 82 of 2024. Jokowi then inaugurated Hasan Nasbi with a background of political consultants as well as the founder of the Cyrus Network Survey Agency as a PCO chief on August 19, 2024.
Hasan Nasbi is known to have proximity to Jokowi. The proximity has started since Jokowi advanced in the 2012 Jakarta elections with Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok.
In addition, Hasan Nasbi also traveled in importance behind Jokowi's victory in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections. Then he continued in the 2024 presidential election when he became a spokesperson for the national campaign team of Prabowo (TKN) who advanced in pairs with the eldest son of Jokowi, Gibran Rakabuming Rakab.
Regarding his decision to resign as PCO chief, Hasan Nasbi stressed that he had been based on special attention. According to him at that time, it was time to “withdraw the ground and sit on the chair of the public”.
“I give a better silhouette the opportunity to replace the position of playing on the field,” he said.
Two factors
The question of the resignation of Hasan Nasbi as a PCO chief actually exceeds for a long time. Especially after putting the spotlight after having passed the words “cooked” when he responded to the terrorist case of the pork head at the EDITORIAL Office tempo on March 21, 2025. The declaration of the PCO head was even recognized by Prabowo as a form of negligence.
Hasan Nasbi's decision circulated that Hasan Nasbi resigned inseparable from the PCO budget issue. As a PCO chief, he would not often be involved in the meetings of the presidential palace.
Executive director Trias Politika Strategic Agung Baskoro assessed that the chopped “just cooked” by responding to the terrorist case of pork heads at the tempo office was indeed a rather fatal error. However, the question of the PCO and the political budget linked to the difficulty of access to information and communication with the government could be another cause to the resignation of Hasan Nasbi.
“I think these two reasons can be objectified and rationalized as a series of events that have resigned Hasan Nasbi,” said Agung Suara.comWednesday (30/04/2025).
As PCO chief, Hasan Nasbi said Hasan Nasbi will have trouble translating the president's mind if access to information and communication he can obtain is limited. It is therefore not surprising that the declarations that come to the public are often attacked by what the head of state wants.
“Politically, it is undeniable that a spokesperson must have chemistry with the president. We have comparisons in the past like Andi Mallarangeng in the Sby era,” he said.
Despite this, Agung appreciated Hasan Nasbi who dared to make the decision to resign as PCO chief. According to him, this step should be an example for civil servants or other ministers of the Red and White Cabinet of Prabowo-Gibran.
“This type of resignation can be a good moral standard for all members of the Red and White cabinet when they fail to execute their functions or make fatal errors,” he said.
Choose the nearest person
Political science speaker of Uin Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, Adi Prayitno predicts that Prabowo will name the nearest person or the deepest circle as chief of the PCO Hasan Nasbi substitute. One of them led to the Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital or Wamenkomdigi AGGGA RAKA PRABOWO.
“Angga, one of the figures closest to the president's deepest circle. If Prasetyo still seems to be a Palace spokesperson plus a position,” said Adi Suara.com.
On April 17, 2025, the Minister of the Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi announced that he had been appointed by Prabowo to become Presidential spokesperson. In addition, he also recommended the deputy chief of the deputy chief of Angga Raka Prabowo and Waminsneg Juri Ardiantoro in Prabowo to be involved as a spokesman.
The ADI has evaluated that the criteria for the PCO chief in addition to having the capacity to have public communication must indeed have proximity to the president. So that without the president who speaks even if he will be able to translate what desire, spirit, vision and mission include the gesture of the desired body.
“What can interpret this is of course a figure which is attached, quite identical and is part of the deepest circle of Prabowo,” said Adi.
While the Minister of State Prasetyo Hadi said, Prabowo until the present has not yet determined the replacement figure of Hasan Nasbi. According to him, Prabowo will first study the request letter.
“He said he would study first,” said Prasetyo in the Parliament complex, Jakarta on Wednesday (30/4).
The president of the organization of members of the executive or OKK DPP GERRADRA PARTY also revealed the possibility that PRABOWO rejected the resignation of the resignation of Hasan Nasbi. Prasetyo said Prabowo should also meet Hasan Nasbi to discuss it.
“God wants it, the moment will be fixed later,” he said.
