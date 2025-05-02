Dream transforming into reality: PM Modi says the Amaravati Foundation of Andhra Pradeshs Aspirations





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the public on the occasion of launching the foundations of Amaravati, described the city as a symbol of the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh, calling it “dream of becoming reality”. He stressed that Amaravati is not only a city, but a “shakti”, a force that will allow the state to become modern. Prime Minister Modi continued by saying that Amaravati would realize the dreams of young people from Andhra Pradesh, becoming a leading city in sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), green energy and industrial development. He assured the people that the central government would provide support for a record speed to help the government of the State to transform this vision into reality. “Amaravati is not only a city. It is a shakti. A shakti that allows Andhra Pradesh to be” Adhunik “(modern),” said the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi also referred to his experiences working alongside Minister -Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the head of the Telugu party of the AUM (TDP), who is also known for his accent on technology and development. “Our Chandrababu Naidu spoke about myself. Based on his own experiences, Prime Minister Modi said that Chandrababu Naidu's expertise in the management of large -scale projects and the adoption of future technologies was unprecedented. “Whether it is a future technology or large-scale works, Chandrababu Naidu is the man for that. So we should do things in the best way and in the shortest time,” he added, reaffirming his confidence in the capacities of the Minister in chief. He also paid tribute to the inheritance of former chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), declaring: “NTR had envisaged an andhra Pradesh prosperous. Together, we have to make Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh the growth engine of `Viksit Bharat 'Garu, Brother Pawan Kalyan, we have to do it. Prime Minister Modi underlined the rapid progress that India has made under his direction, saying: “In the past 10 years, we have moved to the main countries in terms of development and work. Even today, several projects have been opened for state development, whether rail or road projects.” Speaking of the efforts in progress in Andhra Pradesh, he underlined: “In Andhra Pradesh, a new chapter is written on connectivity; the connectivity between mandaux, cities and states.” Posted on: May 2, 2025

