Dan Patrick to direct the Trump commission on religious freedom
Washington Lieutenant-Governor Dan Patrick was exploited for President Donald Trumps the new religious freedom commission, which was announced during the National Day of Prayer at the White House on Thursday.
You restore the hopes and prayers of millions of millions of believers of all confessions, said Patrick, referring to Trump, during a speech during the event.
The Commission, according to Trumps, will make a report on threats to religious freedom and strategies to increase awareness of religious pluralism in the country.
This commission is part of Trumps' efforts to bring religion back to the United States. Trump praised his pardons of anti-abortion demonstrators on Thursday, the reintegration of the military who was released due to vaccination mandates, the creation of a working group from the Ministry of Justice to eradicate anti-Christian prejudices and the decree against anti-Semitism.
Ben Carson, secretary to housing and urban development of the first Trump administration, will serve as vice-president of the commissions. The other members of the commission include the television host, Dr. Phil McGraw, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, various religious leaders, and Kelly Shackelford, CEO of First Liberty, a conservative legal organization based in Plano. The members of the commission will be used at least until July 4, 2026.
Patrick approached Trump with the idea of the commission, said Trump during his speech in Rose Garden.
Patrick, who was in Washington on Thursday for the announcement, said during his speech that the United States was born by prayer and based on Judeo-Christian ethics, that people can love the government without interference. Patrick accused the Biden administration of having attacked people of faith.
We have a magnificent heritage of religious freedom and each believer today, no matter your faith, has a claim of this inheritance, said Patrick.
Patrick has long promoted policies to instill religion in public life, more recently by prioritizing the legislation which would oblige the ten commandments to be published in the classrooms of public schools and to leave time for prayer in public schools. Patrick called the United States as a Christian nation and has echoed many of its political allies by arguing that there is no separation of the Church and the State. It was not in the Constitution.
We were a nation based on the words of our founders, but the words of God because he wrote the Constitution, said Patrick in 2022.
Jasper Scherer contributed to this report.
