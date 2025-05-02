



While trade tensions extended between the largest economies in the world, communication between the United States and China was so trembling that the two superpowers cannot even agree that they speak at all. During an economic briefing of the White House this week, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made a demonstration several times when he was registered about the recent statement that President Xi Jinping of China called him. Although senior economic officials can generally be aware of these high -level talks, Mr. Bessent insisted that he did not record the calls of the presidents. I have a lot of jobs around the White House; The execution of the standard is not part, joked Mr. Bessent. But the apparent silence between the United States and China is a serious question for the world economy.

The markets are obsessed with the mystery to find out if discussions in the rear channel take place. Although the two countries have not broken all links, it seems that they have become dark with regard to conversations on prices. China and the United States have not organized consultations or negotiations on the issue of prices, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said last Friday. The United States should not confuse the public. However, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said this Friday that it was now planning to speak with the Trump administration after repeated attempts by senior US officials to start negotiations. Officials of the White House and Treasury did not respond to requests for comments on the question of whether such awareness had occurred. The confrontation on when and if Washington and Beijing will hold economic talks intervene while the Trump administration rushes to conclude trade agreements with dozens of countries that could soon face high prices. On April 2, Trump imposed what he called reciprocal prices on countries which, according to him, have unjust trade and other economic obstacles. These samples, which plunged the global financial markets, were interrupted for 90 days to give the countries of time to conclude agreements with the United States. China, which reached a largely dissatisfied commercial pact with Mr. Trump during his first mandate, said that it had little interest in talking about a new agreement until the United States is retreating what it considers a dam of aggressive and unfair commercial measures.

Trump increased prices on Chinese imports to a minimum of 145% last month, in order to force China to commercial negotiations. Chinese officials responded by issuing their own prices on American products and tightening exports to the United States of minerals and magnets necessary for many industries. The economic assessment of the TAT chickadee is starting to become clear. The International Monetary Fund reduced its growth prospects for countries and the world last month, warning that prices had made a slowdown more likely. Government data published this week showed a slowdown in Chinese factory activities in April and first quarter growth in the United States. At a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday at the White House on Wednesday, Trump acknowledged that children in the United States could end up with less dolls that cost more. But he insisted that he would continue to put pressure for a fair agreement with China, which he described as the main candidate for the offer of ripper in chief. The Trump administration focuses on trade agreements with around 18 of the most important business partners in the Americas who are subject to reciprocal prices. Mr. Bessent said that discussions with China are said to be on a separate track from other negotiations.

The secretary of the Treasury is expected to take the lead on Chinese negotiations while Howard Lungick, the Secretary of Commerce, supervises most other talks. However, Trump did not officially appoint or authorized an American official to negotiate on behalf with China, letting Chinese officials believe that the Trump administration is not ready or serious about commercial negotiations.

Mr. Bessent, who received an introduction call with his Chinese counterpart in February, said that he had informal discussions with Chinese officials on issues such as financial stability during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank last week. He said they had talked about more traditional things but did not say that trade had been discussed. The Treasury Department has not presented a summary of meetings with Chinese officials. In an interview with Fox News this week, Jamieson Greer, the United States trade representative, said that he had met practically more than an hour with his Chinese counterpart before April 2, but that there had been no maintenance since Mr. Trump announced his rates of the Liberation Day. Trump suggested that Mr. Xi should call him to personally start talks, noting their strong personal relationship. But this is not how China generally manages important economic issues. The United States and China traditionally develop their economic differences thanks to a structured dialogue with formal meetings and working groups led by a senior economic official of each country. This very personalized approach to President Trump, who wants to negotiate directly with President XI, does not correspond at all with the Chinese system, said Craig Allen, a member of the Asia Society Policy Institutes Center for China Analysis. In the Chinese system, these things are carefully negotiated in advance, they ride several channels and are highly controlled and scripted, and when he arrives at the leader's stage, he is very choreographed.

Allen, who was until recently the president of the US-China Business Council, suggested that China was most likely aware of the acrimonious meeting that Trump had with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, in February and that Mr. Xi would be suspicious of a situation that could lead to a public confrontation with Mr. Trump. During the Biden Administration, officials of the Treasury Department worked with China to create economic and financial working groups of intermediate level staff who were intended to prevent tensions on prices and export controls from becoming uncontrollable. These communication routes do not seem to be used in the Trump administration, which tends to consider them as a waste of time. This is exactly the kind of thing that these groups can help you ensure that the policy that you deploy is well suited to achieve the goal and communicates to the other side what you are trying to achieve before it is too late and that you should rather react to potentially unforeseen consequences or to a message that was not intended to be transmitted by Brent Neiman, a Chicago teacher who was the deputy of Biden. During the first term of Mr. Trumps, the president initially assigned to the secretary of the Treasury at the time, Steven T. Mnuchin, to direct the commercial delegations to China. He then appointed Robert E. Lighthizer, his commercial representative, who was considered more atrocist, to supervise the talks. The veterans of this trade war believe that the current blocking could be more prolonged because the prices are higher and that the two parties think they win. If the growth of the United States continues to slow down while prices are starting to increase, it could add the emergency for Trump to make real discussions with China.

I think that at one point, we have to give them a graceful ramp, said Wilbur Ross, who was Mr. Trumps' trade secretary during his first mandate. Whether someone on our side calling them first or that it is simply the appointment which will be our main representative, it is perhaps at some point, we must make a symbolic gesture. Michael PillsburyOne of the best advisers in Mr. Trump in China in his first term, said Beijing is very likely to see what the Trump administration will reach with other nations such as India and Japan are similar before committing directly. They do not want to start official talks because they want to know the results of others first, said Mr. Pillsbury, who talks to us and Chinese officials. He noted that the commercial struggle has become a major point of national pride for China and that she believes that Trumps asks Beijing not fully grasping while the US gyrate markets and the mid-term elections in the United States are getting closer. The delay is very interest, and a quick agreement is very interesting, said Mr. Pillsbury.

