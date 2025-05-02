Conservatives need to wake up the reform on

Share







So there we have it. Runcorn & Helsby 2025 joins the tastes of Crosby 1981 and Orpington 1962 in the list of seismic victories by a party by a party outside the two big ones.

As often, in such cases, pollsters and data of data will naturally be upset by the weight given to the result, given its proximity. If the Labor Party had the seat in place by six votes, rather than having lost it, it would not tell us anything different on the state of public opinion, but would undoubtedly move the story that the result.

But a tight victory for United Kingdom reform is a different story to a narrow defeat, and humans are narrative creatures. For this reason, political accounts end up having a real impact.

Sometimes the prophecies become self-fulfilling, because voters and politicians change their behavior. On other occasions, they simply help the unpopular parties to stick their heads in the sand, as well as the conservatives in 2023 when a narrow victory in the by -election of Uxbridge & South Ruislip helped the party to deliberate by an absolutely terrible night.

Today, the Conservatives cling to another comfort coverage: that these elections are simply too early to be considered as a fair test of Kemi Badenoch and his new direction, and that the results were always able to be disastrous given the terribly promised playground.

Like all the best auto-tromperies, there are sons of truth in this tapestry. The last time this particular card was carried out was in 2021, at the top of the popularity of Boris Johnsons. As such, it would always be impossible to reproduce the realization of William Hagues in 1998, when he managed to collect hundreds of advisers only twelve months after what was, until last year, terrible year.

It is also unlikely that even a leader in historical capacities could have put the conservatives back on the foot before so quickly after a historical rout like Last JULYS, especially when so many areas voting yesterday made the Conservatives advance less than twelve months ago.

However, none of this should blind the conservatives to the existential danger in which they are. With the possible exception of the mayor of Cambridgeshire when writing a possible work gain, there are few or no light points for the official opposition of his majestys.

Even if Nigel Farage never becomes the Prime Minister, these figures could be very plausibly to settle as a right -wing version of liberal democrats, which could make life very complicated for anyone who is the conservative chief.

After the previous conservative rout in 1997, Paddy Ashdown led Lib Dems newly created on an extremely successful campaign thanks to former conservative bastions in rural and suburban England, in particular in the Southwest. Once these deputies found themselves rooted, it turned out to be almost impossible for the conservatives to divert them, unless the local deputy withdrew and their personal vote took place.

Until 2015, Nick Clegg had taken his party to the national government until 2015, so that the protest voting bubble broke out.

Farage could achieve a similar feat. Almost all of the second place reforms in the general elections in recent years were against work, so it has the advantage of facing an increasingly unpopular outgoing government. In addition, many of them had previously voted conservative (often for the first time) in 2019, they therefore broke the work spell still voted and demonstrated the will to vote for a law of law.

If he can rely on these results and this remains a big one if the conservative electoral card becomes much more complicated. The Hague must have struggled to be wiped out in Scotland; His successors may have to count with the loss of Wales and the Red Wall.

Worse still, trying to fight to settle in these areas will attract the conservatives in a different direction from that probably required by their current battlefield, which mainly faces the workforce or Lib Dem in the traditional parts, the south of the south and can expose the assumed to be seated on narrow majorities at local countryside well organized by the Lib DEMS or the Greens.

Defenders of the current management can rightly ask if Robert Jenrick has proven himself the answer to such a complicated question. But his supporters could counter that the real question, with only 121 deputies, is simply to know if the best response of the party has currently.

