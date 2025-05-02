Profile of Roy Suryo, the former menpora reported by Jokowi for the case of false diploma accusations





Kompas.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reported five people linked to the accusation of false diplomas and defamation to the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Wednesday (30/04/2025). As for the former Minister of Young and Sports (Menpora), Roy Suryo has become one of the names reported in the case. Jokowi's lawyer Jacob Hasibuan said that the party reported was currently in the investigation phase. In addition, the legal team also submitted a video showing the involvement of several people in this case. “We transmit the events that there are 24 objects (videos) that Mr. Jokowi reported. This would also be done by several parts. Perhaps the initials if I can say that there are hospitals, ice, hospitals, T and K,” said Jacob. Kompas.comWednesday. The following is the profile of Roy Suryo reported by Jokowi: Read also: The observer calls the appointment of Jokowi to the strategic choice of the Vatican, not just symbolic

Kanjeng Raden Mas Tungung Roy Suryo Notodiprojo or known as Roy Suryo is a man born July 18, 1968 in Yogyakarta. He followed higher education at Gadjah Mada (UGM) University specializing in communication sciences in 1991-2001. Roy taught once in the Arts Department of the Media Dossier, Indonesian Art Institute in 1994-2004. Not only was that, he was also listed as a guest teacher in the UGM Communication D3 program. In addition to teaching, this 56 -year -old man is often a guest speaker in various Indonesian media for the fields of information, photography and multimedia technologies. It is often labeled as experts in computer, multimedia and telematics. In the political world, Roy has started to be known since he joined the Democratic Party. In 2009, he advanced as a legislative candidate for the Indonesian Parliament of the Democratic Party for the Yogyakarta electoral district. At that time, Roy Suryo managed to qualify for Senayan. Then in early 2013, Roy was appointed by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) as Minister of Youth and Sports. Roy replaced Andi Malarangeng who was then taken in a corruption case in the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). This former UGM former was Minister until Sby's resignation in October 2014. After that, Roy tried his luck as a candidate and returned to Senayan.

