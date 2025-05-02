Trump targeting holders of green cards like Mahmoud Khalil.





Growing up on the south side of Chicago, I lived without fear like a Mexican little girl with a green card. At the time, Mexico had a unique rule. My family was so happy to be in the United States, where it seemed to us that democracy was welcomed from streets in polling stations.

Even if the only person in my family who could vote was my father (he was accelerated for citizenship as a scientist of genius at the University of Chicago), my mother, Berta, like me, was fascinated by democracy and all his expressions. In fact, Mom took us out of school to go to a rally to support Martin Luther King Jr. We felt safe with our green cards, my mother, two brothers and sister.

But the warning signs were already there.

Papa has never forgotten the disgust he felt during his first bus trip to Chicago, when he had to choose the bathroom to be used at a stand at the Texas. He was light brown. Did he go to the colored bathroom or that with the whites label only?

I loved my new country even if I knew that I was not entirely part of it.

I was a year old when I arrived in the United States by plane with my mother and siblings, where an immigration agent noticed a rash on my body and told him that I had to be quarantined. He suspected it could be measles. My mother knew exactly what the rash was. I used a different coverage because mine had already been wrapped and shipped to Chicago and I had an allergic reaction to the material. However, the agent insisted that she leaves me at the airport and continues in Chicago without me. Mom, fierce and inflexible, pushed strongly, shouting that we had green cards and a legal authorization to be here. She was so noisy and energetic that the agent fell. This moment said: even a baby with legal documents was already considered a threat.

At the age of 6, I remember returning from school with my best Jewish friend, calmly making plans on the basement of her family and mine if George Wallace was elected president. We did not have Instagram or Tiktok at the time, but we knew that Wallace did not like Mexicans or Jews.

During our family annual road trips in Mexico, I have always feared when the border agents approached our car while we repercussions in the United States, they meticulously searched our station cart. Why did they excavate our car but not those of the white people from Texas who returned home too?

However, I felt safe. I loved my new country even if I knew that I was not entirely part of it.

Maria Hinojosa wkcr-fm press pass.courtesy maria hinojosa

In truth, immigrants have never been really safe here. And this is what our country must accept at the moment. During the first months of the second administration of Donald Trumps, we attended an aggressive examination of people who denounce the administration, including an assault on militant students. Mahmoud Khalil, a student activist at Columbia University and holder of green cards, was seized by ice agents at his home in March. The Trump administration said that its pro-Palestinian activism on the campus was anti-Semitism and argued that its continuous presence in the United States could potentially have the unfavorable consequences of foreign policy, citing an obscure provision in immigration law. He is currently fighting the detention case.

Columbia student Yunseo Chung, who has a legal permanent residence and has lived in the United States since she was a child, continues the government to block her expulsion after the government issued an administrative mandate for her arrest and expulsion, citing her activism for Palestinian rights. Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia student and holder of the green card, was held by ice when he arrived at his interview to obtain his American citizenship, allegedly for his activism in the pro-Palestinian movement on the campus. It has since been released by a federal judge of Vermont on conditions. And there are others.

It was only in college that I started to understand the risks of being an activist student with a green card. I chose the Barnard College, Columbias Sister School (at the time when Columbia was always all men), because I wanted to study theater and politics. I have never been arrested or detained. At a certain level, I knew that if you are political and an immigrant without a citizenship, you are not entirely safe, even if I have never been feared to be detained in my house and to receive expulsion orders.

Maria Hinojosa speaking to a crowd, right. Courtisy Maria Hinojosa

However, as a activist student in the 1980s, I attended many demonstrations.

I participated in rallies against Columbia and Barnards Investments in South Africa in apartheid. Several years later, the student Barack Obama of the time and dozens of other students resumed Hamilton Hall, advancing the call for disinvestment. For three weeks, the door remained closed. But the NYPD has never been called on campus.

I taught students who are immigrants or undocumented; They live in the fear of being driven by ice, when everything they want is to study.

In 1983, the Barnard College awarded his medal of honor to Jeanne Kirkpatrick, a war falcon who played a key role in the entailing millions of dollars of taxpayers to support an antimocratic Salvadoran government and suffered from oligarchy aligned with justice for the poor. El Salvador made the headlines every day at the time. It was the same government that was held when Archbishop Oscar Romero was shot dead while giving a sermon, when four American nuns were raped, murdered and their bodies left next to a road. Innocent people were killed there with bombs paid by American taxpayers.

We protested on campus and demanded that Barnard cancels the price. The media had the wind of our efforts and suddenly, we, as a student, we were described as those who tried to limit freedom of expression. The demonstrations made a new national, and I even appeared on “Nightline” for an interview. It never crossed my mind to remain completely silent, because I had a green card. In the end, Barnard decided to cancel the medal.

Everything I have achieved in this country being the first Latina in many editorial rooms in which I have worked, from NPR to CNN, founding Futuro Media, a 15 -year -old independent media company, now 15 years old, all prices and recognition would probably never have happened if I had lived in the world of Trumps. According to the current operating logic, as a student on a green map, I could have been carried away and threatened with expulsion at any time.

In the late 1980s, I completely moved away from activism and became a journalist. My work took me to places that the American government has seen with places of suspicion like Cuba and Nicaragua. Becoming a citizen looked like the intelligent thing to do if I wanted to continue my work as a journalist, which involved rushing the feathers of the powerful.

In 1989, I took an oath to become an American citizen. At that time, I had to understand that my green card left me vulnerable to the whims of immigration agents, especially at the border. I had already experienced it once, when the agent tried to move away from my mother at the airport as a baby, despite our green cards. This moment remained with me. This reminded me that my legal status offered only limited protection. And so, I became a citizen because I knew I had to protect myself.

As a journalist, Ive won the most prestigious prizes in the Pulitzer industry, Peabody, four Emmy, the Murrow and Cronkite Awards and now I am a journalist distinguished in my Alma Mater residence. But decades ago, I was not so different from students today who are withdrawn from campuses and protest sites, disappeared in broad daylight, simply to express their opinions and defend justice.

The students I teach in Barnard are now afraid. I also taught students who are immigrants or undocumented; They live in the fear of being driven by ice, when everything they want is to study.

Recently, I planned to say that I heard when I was a child in Chicago de Friends in the Black Church: There, but for the grace of God Go I. My students are not the only frightened, although they tell me that they do not give up or do not abandon.

I am also frightened. For Mahmoud Khalil, Yunseo Chung, Mohsen Mahdawi and so many others. Because once, not so long ago, I was them. A student who wanted to change the world for the best, who was not born in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-deporting-student-green-card-holders-mahmoud-khalil-rcna203601 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos