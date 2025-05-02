Fear of India, the head of the Pakistani army Asim Munnir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seek the help of their enemy, the plan is to





Reception Newsafraid of India, Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are looking for their enemy's help, the plan is to the strong political and military signals of India has been the subject of an agitation of the internal policy of Pakistan.

New Delhi: The current situation in Pakistan points to a dramatic change in political equations. In the midst of increasing tensions and potential military responses after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked for help from the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan.

According to sources, four former military officials were sent to Imran Khan to convince him to convince him Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) to stop opposing Asim Munnir and retain the demonstrations in the Sindh. After the attack on Pulwama in 2019, then PM Imran Khan withdrew the head of ISI Asim Mnnir before the end of his mandate. It was the first time in the history of the ISI. Since then, the relationship between Asim Munnir and Imran Khan has been extremely tense.

It is believed that because of this enmity, Asim Munnir has designed a strategy to send IMRAN to prison. Now the same Asim Munnir is forced to ask for the help of Imran Khan.

After the attack on Pahalgam, the strong political and military signals of India made an agitation of the internal policy of Pakistan. The siren system, the construction of bunker and the red alert in areas like Sindh, Karachi and Lahore aroused fear of the public. The Pakistani government fears that a revolt will be able to break out in the country, in particular Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf was (PTI) supporters and movements in the Sindh. Consequently, Asim Munnir and Shahbaz Sharif have chosen to pacify Imran Khan in order to repress the current demonstrations in the country.

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, on April 22, India took strict measures against Pakistan. The Government has canceled the Industry Water Treaty. Since then, Pakistani leaders have made continuous statements. They are haunted by the fear that India can attack them at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/afraid-of-india-pakistan-army-chief-asim-munir-and-pm-shehbaz-sharif-seek-help-from-pahalgam-imran-khan-pti-sindh-karachi-lahore-jammu-kashmir-7794713/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos