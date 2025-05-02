Among the first agreements: India-Us Trade pact, known as JD Vance; Calls The PM Narendra Modi Commitator Hard





India is perhaps one of the first countries that could conclude a trade agreement with the United States after Donald Trump announced a 27% tariff on the country, said US vice-president JD Vance. In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Vance said that good negotiations were now with India on prices. JD VANCE, during the interview on the special Fox News report, was asked if India would be the first country to conclude an agreement with the United States. The vice-president replied that India will certainly be one of the first countries to do so. I do not know if it will be your first agreement, I think it would be among the first offers for sure. Very soon, the president looks, we have negotiations with Japan, with Korea, we have negotiations in progress with people in Europe, and obviously we have a good negotiation in India, said Vance. PM Narendra Modi Committator Hard JD Vance also called Prime Minister Narendra Moda a difficult negotiator and accused New Delhi of taking advantage of America. Modi, the Prime Minister, is a difficult negotiator, but we will rebalance this relationship, and that is why the president does what he does, he said. Accusing India of taking advantage of the United States, the vice-president said that Donald Trump was not anti-trame. Also read | In the United States from first commercial transactions, pricing cuts expected in weeks: Trump Admin Also read | Will do potential trade agreements with India: Donald Trump He is not anti-trame. It is an anti-United States. There is not entirely the kind of trade where foreign competitors benefit from us, the Indians, let's be honest, they have taken advantage of us for a very long time, he said. JD Vance shares an overview of the Indian-American trade agreement JD VANCE also shared what can be called an overview of the possible agreement in India-US. He said that if the Americans have large agricultural products, the Indian market is actually closed to American farmers. What the president said is that we just want to rebalance the trade. So, some of the conversations I have in India, for example, I think most Americans may not know, may not appreciate this, we have large agricultural products, said Vance. Also read | JD Vance sees an India with which America can work Our farmers do great things, but the Indian market is actually closed to American farmers. So this means that it makes American farmers and American consumers more dependent on foreign competitors to cultivate the food we eat, he added. The vice-president shared that the trade agreement will open India to American farmers, technology and even more. What our agreement in India will, fundamentally, I think is the opening of India to American technology. He will open India to American farmers. This will create more good American jobs. And this is the kind of trade agreement that Donald Trump loves, said Vance. US President Donald Trump announced radical reciprocal prices on a number of countries, including India and China on April 2. However, on April 9, he announced a 90 -day suspension of these prices until July 9 of this year.

