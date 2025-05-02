Politics
Trkiyes heritage of historical refugees as a sanctuary
Under the lively lights of Istanbuls Ataturk Cultural Center, a young boy went on the scene flanked by his classmates and his teacher. His name is Muhammed Eymen. He, as a toddler, fled Syria in 2011. In 2024, he returned with his family after the autumn of the Assad diet. The presence of Eymens at the top was a suggestion of closure: a child raised in Trkiye, who now returns home.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paused to welcome him to the Pivot top entitled Trkiyes Migration Management Model in the Turkish Century in Istanbul on Monday April 28th. Eymen stood alongside his classmates and professor of the Ahmet Kabakli primary school. Their presence gave life to the success of integration, solidarity and shared growth.
These small refugees you see here are our children, said the president. Their teachers have raised them with care. This is what it means to be AnsarTo offer not only protection, but also.
President Erdogan spoke of the history of migration in the country not in terms of figures or crisis, but as a continuation of history and a reflection of identity.
We have said that we never turned back to those who were fleeing the bombs, he said, invoking a more previous and more transactional promise of the former opposition chief Kemal Kilicdagllu to return the Syrians. We have seen their migration not as a crisis but as a Hijrafrom Mecca in Medina. Our perspective was different.
For President Erdogan, migration is not a question of public tolerance, because he described it as civilizational duty. He quoted the role of Anatolias as a historical refuge: for the Jews fleeing the Inquisition, the Christians of Eastern Europe, the Muslim exiles of the Balkans and the victims of the Nazi regime.
While the Western powers trigger many of these crises, they are absent when it comes to sharing the burden, said President Erdogan. Three out of four refugees today are not organized by rich countries, but by low and average income nations.
Today, anyone who is trouble in our region, thanks to God, first turns to Trkiye as a refuge, he said.
Back, hope and gratitude
A similar feeling echoed the old refugees during their interviews with TRT World. Syrian families have described difficult choices, shaped not only by security, but by memory, dignity and desire.
Noor M., mother of three, explained her family decision to return:
My husband returned to Syria to organize accommodation and find a job. Then he will come back to take us with the family. We will return to Syria when my children's schools close for the end of the academic year. We managed to live in Trkiye during the war in Syria, but now that the war is over, we want to go home.
Rana B., who fled Aleppo with her children in 2013, thought on both sides of the trip: it was difficult for us when we came to Trkiye and set up our lives during the war in Syria, she said. However, it will be difficult again when we return to Syria to start over, but we will never forget the friendly friends who opened their hearts and helped us through these difficult times. Our friendship as two nations will remain forever.
Manage migration with dignity
Professor Dr Saare Aydin, who is an academician at Istanbul Commerce University and who is also president of the International Migration and Refugee Association, has placed discussions on the summits in a global context and spoke to TRT World::
Today, there are nearly 260 million migrants, more than 71 million people displaced and more than 26 million refugees worldwide. Migration does not simply concern economic choices on survival.
Aydin, whose father was a guest worker in Germany in 1969, recalled the unworthiness of exclusion. I know what it is to be labeled, to be excluded. Migration is not something to fear. It's something to manage with cream, with cream.
She praised the historical generosity of Trkiyes: we are a company that opens its doors, shares her bread and believes in dignity for all. But we have to go beyond short-term policies and create social, economic and cultural integration executives, because research on research shows that only around 30% of refugees are going home.
We are the refuge
During his speech, said President Erdogan, Anatolia has always been a homeland of immigrants through history. All the oppressed that have been subjected to oppression, persecution and violence in the places they live have always seen Anatolia and Trkiye lands as a safe refuge.
The summit took place in a context of narcotic statistics. According to President Erdogan, there is More than 281 million migrants worldwide and more than 120 million people in force. At least 20 people, he said, are forced to flee every minute due to war, disaster or persecution.
Trkiye, he said, absorbed much more than its share, currently welcoming 4.03 million migrants, including 2.77 million Syrians under temporary protection, 1.09 million legal residents and 176,000 asylum seekers.
President Erdogan closed his speech by reaffirming the ethical approach to the approach of Trkiyes: we are not just a stop along the road. We are the refuge, he said. We do not divert the oppressed because our history does not allow us. We are the heirs of those who said: I would give my crown and my throne, but not those who seek refuge.
And somewhere in this vision was held Muhammed Eymen, the young student who crossed a border, learned a language, was held on a scene and prepared again to go home with dignity.
|
