How Zelensky got out of the niche with Trump





February 28 was one of the darkest days for Ukraine since the invasion of Russia three years earlier. An oval office visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to win the favor with President Trump turned into a TV cries match, which prompted Trump to ban his guest from the White House without even serving a lunch planned.

Trump was already a deep skeptical of Ukraine American support. But after the disastrous meeting with Mr. Zelensky, he accelerated his diplomacy with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, writing a peace plan to end the war in Ukraine which offered major concessions in Moscow. Ukral supporters were in panic.

But there is a new hope in Kyiv.

One day after the Trump administration announced an economic agreement with Ukraine which gives the United States participation in its future mineral income, analysts say that the country's prospects seem brighter than they have done for months.

These are very good signs that something could change, said Alina Polyakova, president and chief executive officer of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

It seems that it is the change in relation to the previous approach by the Trump administration, she said, calling minerals to win a win-win for the two parties that Ukraine has negotiated very well.

Trump and Mr. Zelensky also seemed to have a friendly meeting on Saturday at the Vatican, while Mr. Trump became more and more frustrated by Mr. Poutines' requests in separate talks to settle the war.

However, analysts warned against the firm conclusions on Trumps' intentions to Ukraine. The Zigzagging approach of the presidents confused observers while he turns between tactics and changes of blame from one side to the other and vice versa.

Adding to confusion are strong differences between aid and Mr. Trumps advisers on the right approach. Mr. Trumps Sent Special, Steve Witkoff, who met Mr. Putin four times, speaks in sympathetic terms and sometimes in close harmony with the Kremlin discussion points. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the other hand, was a noisy critic of Mr. Putin during his mandate from the Senate and took a more skeptical tone.

The chaotic approach underlines the madness of Mr. Trumps's claim as a candidate last year that he could somehow settle the conflict in just 24 hours. This week, he reached 100 days in office without even a temporary cease-fire to show his persistent efforts an obvious irritation subject for Mr. Trump.

The president tends to want to obtain results quickly, and this was a very frustrating process, said Ms. Polykova.

For the moment, Mr. Trumps Frustration seems to have gone from Mr. Zelensky to Mr. Putin.

The Russian chief welcomed Mr. Trumps diplomacy and talking about an American-Russian transformed relationship. But finishing the war he started, Mr. Putin dragged his feet. Many analysts say that Mr. Putin thinks that he has the upper hand in the conflict and that he has little motivation to put an end to the fighting without even more concessions than Mr. Trump proposed it.

Mr. Putin may also have a bank in Mr. Trumps for a long time and in many ways, continuing to give him what he wants.

But Mr. Putin can test the limits of this strategy. In recent weeks, Trump has put strong criticism to a Russian leader whom he has sometimes twisted to avoid the offensive. Vladimir, stop! Trump wrote on social networks last week after a particularly deadly Russian missile attack against kyiv. Allows you to make the peace agreement!

Now Trump faces critical decision points that could help decide the Ukraine fate. His choices are particularly difficult, say the analysts, because Mr. Trumps wants a rapid peace to be in tension with his innate distrust towards Mr. Zelensky and his admiration for Mr. Putin.

The first large choice confronted with Mr. Trump is to challenge Mr. Putin. The requirements of Russian leaders for a peace agreement include things that Mr. Zelensky could never sell to his people, such as recognition of Russian control over five occupied Ukrainian regions and the end of Western military support in Ukraine. Although Mr. Trump has shown the desire to make great concessions to Mr. Putin, in particular by recognizing Russian control over the Crimean Peninsula that Moscow has annexed in 2014, he indicated that Mr. Putin asked too much.

After another recent Russian missile dam in civil zones, Trump wrote on social networks on Saturday by Mr. Putin that he may not want to stop war, he simply patted me and must be treated differently.

Trump even threatened to degenerate American economic pressure on Russia, in particular by introducing secondary sanctions that would penalize countries that are negotiated with Moscow. (The objectives could include China and India, which have increased their Russian oil purchases in recent years.)

Trumps irritation and impatience and even frustration towards Putin are up, said William B. Taylor Jr., who was an American ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009.

Trump could now be less starred by the Russian chief than in his first mandate, said Taylor, and therefore more willing to challenge him.

I think Trump is in a stronger position now vis-à-vis Putin than in his first mandate. Putin is decreased, said Taylor. He added: He is now the Junior Partner of the Chinese. Its economy is in very poor condition. (Mr. Taylor was also the main American diplomat in kyiv during Mr. Trumps First Mandate.)

A close ally of Trump at the Congress, Senator Lindsey Graham de Caroline du Sud, says that he will soon have a majority of a veto for a bill in order to impose new sanctions on Russia and from tariffs to consumers of his energy resources.

While Mr. Putin loses his favor, Mr. Zelensky seems to have maneuvered outside the niche.

An expert in Ukraine added that European leaders, notably Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Great Britain and President Emmanuel Macron of France, were marital advisers between Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelensky.

The progress was visible during the impromptu private meeting The men held on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican last weekend, during which they sat down almost the knee for seas in a marble rotunda, in search of intention but not hostile.

Although neither one nor one is making their cat's details public, the two parties described the 15 -minute as a positive session, and the Ukrainians were supported to see Mr. Trump condemn the latest attacks on Ukraine shortly after.

Analysts also said that Mr. Zelensky had managed to negotiate a much better mineral agreement than that initially presented to his government in February, that criticism called extortion.

The government of Mr. Zelenskys hopes that by playing Mr. Trumps a powerful reason for profit, the mineral agreement will give him new interest in the survival of Ukraines.

Ukraine earnings from this agreement may well take peace talks, said Nataliia Shapoval, the head of the KSE Institute, a kyiv reflection group. As the Trump team game rules, Ukraine has proven to be worthy of the negotiations, she said.

However, many supporters of Ukraine dip their hopes. Trump asked Mr. Poutines to promote for years, publicly excusing his military assault and even rejecting generalized accusations that Mr. Putin is an accomplice of corruption, murder and war crimes.

If he hesitated to face the Russian chief, Trump will have another great decision to make. Vice-President JD Vance recently warned that the United States could move away if peace negotiations are not progressing soon, and Trump said in mid-April that he could say, just take a pass.

We don't know what it would mean. In the worst case for Ukraine, Trump would declare an end of help in the United States for kyiv and give Mr. Putin a green light to increase his offensive.

But that presents Mr. Trump the risk of losing Ukraine in what would be a bloody and chaotic military disaster, which could eclipse chaos of the American outing of 2021 from Afghanistan that Trump calls for national humiliation.

