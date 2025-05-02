Politics
Prabowo Super Power and Attacks against the Tubi Jokowi family
Jakarta, kompas.com – Despite the question of Twin Sun and the proposals to withdraw the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming RakaRelationship between the president PRABOWO SUBIANTO and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo always considered good.
Political observer of Uin syarif hidayatullah Adi Prayitno Rate, the discourse raised by a number of retired TNIs to move the position of Gibran will not put the relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi.
On the other hand, it was not sure that the proposal had a significant impact. Because there is no political movement in the Indonesian Parliament to continue the proposal.
Also read: Prabowo's promise to support the Division of assets Division failed in the Jokowi era
ADI also added that today, Prabowo tends not to need many parties in decisions.
Prabowo's political position is currently considered very strong, so the intervention of other parties will be very difficult to do, including Jokowi.
Nevertheless, Prabowo is considered to still need the support of all parties to build the solidity of the government.
Read also: Jokowi reports false diploma allegations to the police, Roy Suryo: an interest is not elegant
Consequently, Prabowo is considered to continue to maintain proximity to Jokowi, as well as with the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and the 5th Indonesian president Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI.
To find out more about this problem, see in the Gaspol program! Which was broadcast on YouTube Kompas.com on Friday May 2, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. WIB.
Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/02/19363741/gaspol-hari-ini-prabowo-super-power-dan-serangan-ke-keluarga-jokowi-yang
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Projecting 2025 FSU Football Depth Chart: What does the attack look like after spring?
- Apple CEO Rates could cost $ 900 million in this quarter
- After completing the results of local election, the work supports immigration policy “ongoing challenge.
- The most popular program, AI and Roy Suryo are the subject of a Jokowi diploma in
- England reveals team for Zimbabwe test prior to Blockbuster Home Summer of Cricket
- Auto parts entering the United States come into force
- White House Pitles Bathing expenses in Trump's budgetary plan
- Hockey Canada -complainant EM testifies about the Night of alleged sexual attack
- The State Department pushes America to the first program with China, Ukraine and Immigration
- Sudden mutations! Jokowi's former help is canceled to be a Pangkogabwilhan to replace Sutrisno's son
- FARAGE Claim Reformed British Election Gain begins the end of Tories | Local elections 2025
- SF Tennis and PickleBall -Reservations can cost you money soon