Prabowo Super Power and Attacks against the Tubi Jokowi family

Jakarta, kompas.com – Despite the question of Twin Sun and the proposals to withdraw the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming RakaRelationship between the president PRABOWO SUBIANTO and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo always considered good.

Political observer of Uin syarif hidayatullah Adi Prayitno Rate, the discourse raised by a number of retired TNIs to move the position of Gibran will not put the relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi.

On the other hand, it was not sure that the proposal had a significant impact. Because there is no political movement in the Indonesian Parliament to continue the proposal.

ADI also added that today, Prabowo tends not to need many parties in decisions.

Prabowo's political position is currently considered very strong, so the intervention of other parties will be very difficult to do, including Jokowi.

Nevertheless, Prabowo is considered to still need the support of all parties to build the solidity of the government.

Consequently, Prabowo is considered to continue to maintain proximity to Jokowi, as well as with the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and the 5th Indonesian president Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI.

