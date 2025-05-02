Exclusive: the star of the Royals Bhumi Pednekar featured in the next Rom com Com d´Imran Khan: “I am very excited …”





The Royals star, Bhumi Pednekar, reveals if she would have played in Imran Khan's next Rom-Com! By Meghna Rajpal Updated 02 May 2025 18:20 PM Part:

Imran Khan finally returns to his home-Bollywood, and we are too excited. After what looked like a drought of Rom-Com without our charming favorite advance, he returned to the big screen in a brand new romantic comedy, and honestly, it is the return we did not know that we needed. But rumors on Bhumi Pednekar being his romantic pair make us curious! In an exclusive conversation with Heuterfly, the actress revealed if she would be there for her comeback!

Bhumi Pednekar on Imran Khan's film

We could not hold our curiosity, so when we had the opportunity, we asked Bhumi Pednekar if she featured in Imran Khan's film Rom-Com. To this, she gave a little laugh and said: “Imran Khan is the guy of OG romance, when we grow up. So, with whom he makes this film, I am very excited. And as we say, Jaane you yaaane na. ” Well, even if we have not obtained our answer, we think that this duo will be a fire on the screen and will be very excited to see the film!

More on his return

In an interview with India Today Digital, director Danish Aslam discussed his imminent collaboration with Imran Khan. Aslam discussed the legendary Break Ke Baad film, which has resuscitated the romantic genre of comedy and is still popular with the public today. While discussing his collaboration with Imran Khan, the director said: “I can't talk too much for the moment.

Bhumi Pednekar will then be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in the Royals.

What do you think of that? Let us know!

Posted for the first time: May 02, 2025 18:20 PM

Meghna Rajpal

The worst nightmare of the patriarchy (with a nice smile). An introvert walking with music from Bollywood in the background which will avoid meeting you in public. I write about pop culture, fashion and all that is controversial.

Learn more from Meghna

