The BBC star loses it with Andrea Jenkyns in a clip redone before the sky. TV & Radio | Showbiz and television





A former Andrea Jenkyns clip having another disagreement on television has resurfaced. The politician accused the BBC of having treated it unfairly when it appeared in the emission of satirical quiz, I heard news for you, in October. The 50 -year -old man gave his opinion on the popular spectacle of the BBC panel, because she said: “I still think Boris was one of our best prime ministers.” In response, the studio audience has let out a strong disagreement noise. Addressing the host of the show, Amol Rajan, Andrea took a little excavation saying: “I see that you have selected the public. You know, people who do not like Boris or Conservatives.”

But Ian Hislop, who also appeared in the series, retaliated by saying: “You can't just say” you have selected the public “. You have no evidence for that, no evidence. It's just B **** CKS.” Taking a hit in a new rival program, he added: “It's not GB News!” The former conservative deputy then struck the program to find out how it was represented. While addressing Martin Daubney on GB News, Dame Jenkyns revealed that key moments in her appearance were left on the floor of the cutting room. She said, “Unfortunately, some of my lines were not put there [the final edit]. I had a return line for Paul Merton, and he launched me an disapproving look that was not included. “She added:” I guess her three and a half hours for images. Reducing it to 30 minutes is a large demand.

“There was a lot of jokes, but I think the sad thing is that I just fell like a smiling sweetness because few of my lines were there, unfortunately.” This occurs when the new mayor of the Grand Lincolnshire reform suddenly left an interview with Sky News and refused to answer more questions when a journalist pushed her on a controversial subject on Friday. During the interview, she delivered a speech calling the “dirty” campaign led by her rival candidates, but when he was asked about the issue, she did not like it. A Sky News journalist in a hurry: you said it was a dirty campaign, but you just used your speech to dirty other candidates and to talk about this dirty laundry room. Do you think it's appropriate?

Jenkyns took a breath before answering: Well, I ask you, if the police had been called to you for something unsurvited, if you have been reported to the advice for something that was not founded, would you not want to talk about it? I have always been honest. I was honest about the preservatives when I was a curator. So I will always call bad behavior. Things quickly intensified when the journalist referred to the comments that Jenkyns had made on the South African accent of a rival candidate. Finally, Jenkyns lost it with Sky News star, smoking: “Oh, I actually think that I will not even answer your questions anymore. “I think your questioning is quite divisor, you look at things when it was a little game with words, it was a little joke because of irony. Do you not understand irony? I do not answer your questions.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/2049818/bbc-andrea-jenkyns-sky-storm-off

