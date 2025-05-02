Politics
Jibe of PM's “White Nights” at Congress
Rapid
The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room.
The PM Modi referred to the deputy for the Shashi Tharoor congress during an inauguration of the sea port.
Mr. Tharoor's relationship with Congress Management was examined.
The Vizhinjam International Maritime Port aims to improve India's maritime capacity.
New Delhi:
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Maritime Port in Kerala once again put the spotlight on the deputy for the Shashi Tharoor Congress. The Prime Minister referred to Mr. Tharoor by name and suggested that the presence of the Congress MP during the event “would disturb the sleep” of some.
“Today, Shashi Tharoor is seated here. PM Modi said the platform.
The Prime Minister's direct reference to Mr. Tharoor, a Congress MP for four terms of Thiruvanthapuram, marks a rare moment of public recognition in the aisle. The remarks follow weeks of increasing speculation around the place of Mr. Tharoor within the Congress Party, in particular in Kerala, where he has more and more projected his individual position as distinct from the Party State leadership.
Mr. Tharoor’s decision to receive Prime Minister Modi personally at Thiruvanthapuram airport, despite the flight delays because of what he called the “dysfunctional” state of Delhi airport, did not go unnoticed. A photo of Mr. Tharoor greeting the Prime Minister has become viral on social networks.
“Despite delays from Delhi's dysfunctional airport, managed to land in Thiruvanthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived in my constituency,” Tharoor said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Despite delays at Delhi's dysfunctional airport, managed to land in Thiruvanthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived in my constituency. Pending its official commissioning of Vizhinjam Port, a project that I was proud to have been pic.twitter.com/ooghes0gbe
Shashi Tharoor (@Shashitharoor) May 1, 2025
The presence of Mr. Tharoor alongside Prime Minister Modi came at a time when his relationship with the leadership of his party, in particular in Kerala, was a subject of discussion. In recent months, Mr. Tharoor has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with what he characterizes as a “leadership vacuum” in the unity of the State Congress.
He also had meetings with personalities from the senior congress recently, notably Rahul Gandhi, to discuss his future within the party, although no concrete result was made public.
In March of this year, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, recently appointed the head of unity of the BJP Kerala, congratulated Mr. Tharoor for his comments recognizing the vaccine diplomacy of India and the treatment by the government of the Russian-Ukraine conflict.
“They have become enlightened,” said Chandrasekhar, thanking Mr. Tharoor and others in the Congress for having recognized what he described as the achievements of the Modi government.
He also recalled the praise of Mr. Tharoor, as referring to Prime Minister Modi as a “much more difficult negotiator” following the comments of US President Donald Trump. “Better late than never,” added Mr. Chandrasekhar.
Although Mr. Tharoor did not appoint PM Modi directly in his magazine article on the diplomacy of India vaccines, his words were considered tacit approval. “India's efforts have been appreciated, improving its reputation as a world leader responsible,” he wrote.
The central leadership of the Congress Party tried to project the unit. Rahul Gandhi recently shared an image of silhouette of the leaders of the Kerala Congress Standing together, including what seems to be the outline of Mr. Tharoor, with legend: “They stand.”
Mr. Tharoor, for his part, has always argued that his remarks have been withdrawn from his context and that he remains attached to the objectives of the Congress Party. However, he did not exclude “the options” if the game decides that she no longer needs his services.
The port event itself was a high-level opportunity. The Vizhinjam International Maritime Port, built at an estimated cost of RS 8,867 Croore, is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in India. The port is developed by Adani Ports and SEZ LTD as part of a public-private partnership and is positioned to emerge as a critical transhipment center in international maritime trade.
Prime Minister Modi arrived on the site by helicopter and questioned the installations on foot, bearing a helmet when he was informed of the operations.
