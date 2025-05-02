The announcement of the Liberation Day was a highest point in a conflict that started with Trumps Executive on January 20, ordering the firm's secretaries to submit reports on business practices and tariff recommendations. On February 1, Canada and Mexico faced 25% prices and China with 10% on all its exports to the United States. This quickly increased to 20% on imports from China. On April 9, China faced on average combined tariffs by 145%.

The Trumps prices were hard and the ASEAN did not escape its anger. Some of the most difficult nations were Vietnam (56%), Cambodia (59%) and Sri Lanka (54%). Malaysia was faced with 46%tasks. Chinese prices in the United States are now around 125%.

At a time when there were unleashed debates on the prices, the president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, tried to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. Vietnam had been struck with hard rates and their visit to Washington to negotiate the downward tasks did not give fruitful results. Cambodia was another country with limited resources and without the ability to heavily import from the United States, but which had to face the anger of the reciprocal rates. The visit was timed at a time when the two countries were pushed by the United States.

The visit to Malaysia was particularly important for two charges. First, his Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has a story of being receptive to the philosophy of Beijing. Second, Malaysia is the president of the Anase, a regional group of Southeast Asian nations, making the country an influential member of the region.

During the XIS visit to Vietnam, 45 cooperation agreements were signed as part of the complete strategic cooperative partnership. This covered a range of fields ranging from infrastructure, science and technology and supply chain problems. XI has tried to take advantage of the fact that the two countries are communist, which suggests that this could form the basis of cooperation. In other words, ideological proximity could tighten strategic alignment.

But Vietnam has had long -standing maritime disputes with China, which China will not forget. Vietnam will need the support of the USS to deal with the problem of the Southern China Sea. At the same time, the transhipment of Chinese products through Vietnam is a sticky point for the United States.

Cambodia has a solid relationship with China, based on the economic interest of Chinese in the state. China is a business partner in Cambodass, has generously funded the development of infrastructure, including the construction of the Ream naval base and the restoration of Angkor Wat. China also has an important interest in projects such as the Sihankoukville Special Economic Zone, a flagship BRI product. However, Cambodia has proposed to reduce American import taxes over 19 product categories, indicating its own agency.

In the midst of this confluence of activity, the Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, chose to play a role of galvanization. Anwar was very frank on the prices, the criticism for having been unilaterally imposed and based on defective mathematics. In his role as president of Anase, Anwar tries to present an opinion which projects a collective position, speaking as one voice against the prices. Shortly after Xis's visit to Malaysia, Anwar went to Thailand to discuss, apart from bilateral questions, the question of USS functions. The two prime ministers agreed that they would discuss the issue collectively. Anwar also had interviews with the leaders of the Philippines, Brunei, Laos and Vietnam.

Although it seems that Xi wants to create a block that is ready to oppose in the United States, the result will not be as deep. If the Brics initiative will be a long journey to the influence of Trump the influence of the USS, the dream of a voice of the Anase which will speak in favor of China is a more improbable possibility. Even Anwar who spoke of a collective response from the Anase, and who is perhaps one of the leaders of the more frank ASEAN, now sees it successful to have individual discussions with the USTR.

Perhaps the visit of the three countries was Beijing to tell Washington that she had her supporters. It was a way of reminding the Asean that Beijing took care of him and was by his side in difficult times. This may also be to remind Member States that they had an obligation to China.

China has severely warned that it would take reciprocal and resolved measures against countries which, trying to conclude an agreement with the United States, do so at the expense of China. This declaration was published in response to the affirmations that Trump puts pressure on countries seeking to negotiate a reduction in prices to restrict their trade with China. Indeed, it would act against Chinese interests, the insulation of world trade. Rightly so, China has been angry enough to retaliate that, appeasement will not bring peace, and the compromise will not be respected to search for its own temporary selfish interests to the detriment of other interests is to search for the skin of a tiger.

The Nations of Southeast Asia enjoy excellent trade relations and investment with China. They will not want to lose this advantage because it will damage their domestic savings. While the member states of ASEAN will be invited to benefit from closer relations with China, promoted both by commercial interests and the fear that they are alienated from China, they will not want to detach themselves from the influence of the USS, or do anything that will gain the disapproval of the USS. XIS's visit to the light of Trump's prices could, at best, cause recalibration in the degree of inclination rather than repositioning.