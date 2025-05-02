Half of the battle in diplomacy consists in defining the debate.

Consider Cyprus:The invasion of the island's turkeys after the collapse of the Greek junta was illegal. Turkey has cleaned ethnically more than a third of the island, destroys churches and looted the property of forced Greek Cypriots from their homes under the threat of a weapon. Almost immediately, Turkey forgot its supposed protection of Cypriot Muslims and began to transfer Turkish settlers to the island, aggravating the last seizure.

Greece lost its junta in the days following the creation of a bridgehead in Cyprus and embraced democracy; Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan far exceeds the worst abuses of the Greek junta over 50 years ago.

Despite these facts, the United Nations dealt with the Republic of Cyprus and the area occupied by moral equivalence. The State Department, on the other hand, refuses not only to call the presence of the Turkish army in Cyprus as an occupation, but this legitimizes the regime of the Vichy islands. How can American diplomats explain why they delivered visas for Ersin Tatar, the political leader of the occupied area, at least twice on a Turkish passport rather than Cypriot?

Still others argue that the Republic of Cyprus is uncompromising because the Greek Cypriots rejected the Annan plan of 2004 during a referendum. The rejection has demonstrated provision at the same time because any peace agreement which normalizes the Turkish occupation rewards the aggression and because the secretary general of the UN Kofi Annans, did not include any application mechanism if Turkey does not respect its commitment.

UN Secretary General Kofi Annans, the efforts may have been well intentioned, but they were as nave as the Kellogg-Biand Pact of 1928, negotiated by Secretary of State Frank B. Kellogg and his French counterpart Aristide Briand to prohibit war. The empty promises and the lack of application did not stop the trigger of the Second World War just over a decade later because Kellogg and Briand forgot something that Tassos Papadopoulos understood later:

No agreement can overcome the insincerity of enemies who consider plans, papers and treaties as an asymmetrical war strategy to distract or reassure their opponents while the attackers have prepared the Knock-Out.

While each Greek and Cypriot knows the history of invasion and occupation, few other Europeans even less of the Americans. For Americans, the story begins every four or eight years and the past is easily forgotten. The fact that Americans do not understand history is not just the fault of the Americans general historical ignorance; It is just as much the result of the failure of Greek and Cypriot diplomats to define the debate.

Defining the debate in Cyprus in Washington is important for another reason: in all administrations, American diplomats understand disputes through the objective of diplomacy through the objective of the grievance rather than ideology. This leads American mediators to believe both that a magic concession formula exists which can resolve conflicts and try to divide differences in the middle.

There is no moral or legal equivalence between Turkey and Cyprus. The Cypriot government is right and Turkey is wrong. Translections or mediation on European unions, the United Nations or the terms of the United States, however, too often subjected the situation as a whole and betrays Cypriot sovereignty and the rights for the illusion of conflict resolution.

While Erdoan is preparing to visit the area occupied by the Turks, the Cypriot government, its European allies and the State Department should again give priority to the discussion of the repairs of Greek Cypriots, their Cypriot Muslim neighbors who are also victims of the Turkish occupation and the broader Cypriot State. Diplomats and lawyers previously discussed repairs.

In the 1996 Court of Human Rights affair, Loizidou against Turkey, the Court ruled that the ethnically cleaned by the invasive Turkish army had the right to return their properties. However, the court specified that the damages granted was not the reimbursement of the property, but rather the remuneration for lack of use.

While Turkey paid for this individual complaint, it was the last. Nine years later, in Xenid-Astis against Turkey, the same court ordered Turkey to establish a mechanism to compensate for hundreds of thousands of Greek Cypriots that the Turkish invasion forced home and earth. In 2014, the court ordered Turkey to pay 90 million euros in compensation for the 1974 invasion, at the time, its greatest price of all time, but the Erdoan government rejected the verdict.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmet Davutolu, said that the verdict would be neither binding nor would carry any value. In 2019, Turkey owed more than 150 million euros to various applicants due to court awards; Today, this amount approaches 186 million euros, or $ 211 million.

Turkey has no excuse for refusing payment of compensation in Cyprus; After all, the amount that Ankara is due to three improved F-16s. In the absence of Turkey's desire to honor judgments against it, Cyprus should ask the allies of the European Union to confiscate Turkish goods, for example, passenger planes of Turkish airlines in the unpaid turkey service.

The inevitable diplomatic conflict that will be unleashed will be a constant reminder for those who do not know the historical roots of the current conflict and will reframe the debate not as a moral equivalence, but rather of a country in bad elected its responsibility towards a democratic neighbor.

Cypriot officials should not be satisfied with Turkey who only paid the debts of the past. Turkeys claims base against the exclusive economic area of ​​Cyprus and its harassment and its threats against the development of gas in Cypriot waters have undoubtedly cost Cyprus to billions of dollars in investment and income, each euro of which should be the basis of a new complaint against Ankara. Again, even Cyprus cannot claim his repairs as long as the turkeys after the collapse of Erdoan, making this compensation, the main article on the agenda will maintain Turkey on the defensive where it belongs.

Turkey has undertaken a strategy, helped by the United Nations and, unfortunately, the European Union, to allow time to bleach its crimes in the name of realism. Neither Cyprus nor Greece should accept this game, and instead of promoting repairs to return the illegality of the Turkish presence to the discussion center.

If Cyprus then wishes to consider the future instead of staying focused on the past, because UN officials and European diplomats are sure to advise, it is time to establish a sovereign fund in which Turkey can pay the money it owes.