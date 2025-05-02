Vizhinjam International Seaport opens in Kerala





The port is developed within the framework of a design, construction, financing, operating and transfer model (DBFOT), the Adani ports holding an operational agreement of 40 years. Test operations at the port began on July 13, 2024 and commercial operations began on December 3, 2024. In addition to Prime Minister Modi and the CM Pinarayi, several dignitaries, including the governor of Kerala, Rajera Vishwanath Arleka, the Minister of State Ports Vn Vasavan, the president of the group Adani Gautam Adani and the head of management Karan Adani, the Ministers of the Unions Suresh Gopi and George Kurian, the Ministers of the State, Gre Anil and Saji Chérin Aa Rahim, Adoor Prakash and John Brittas, and the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, Arya Rajendran, attended the event. The Kerala government awarded 500 acres of land for the project, with a viability financing agreement (VGF) signed as recently as in April 2025. Initially proposed over a decade ago, the Vizhinjam project experienced several delays and political obstacles. It was informed by the State Cabinet on June 10, 2015, and an official agreement was signed between the government led by the Congress and the Ports of Adani on August 17 of the time. Although the construction began during the mandate of the chief minister of the time, Oommen Chandy, a large part of the development took place under the current government of the left democratic front (LDF) led by Pinarayi. The inauguration remains however mired in political controversy. The head of the opposition VD SATHEESAN of Congress boycotted the event, accusing the government of the LDF of taking a single credit while ignoring the fundamental role played by the administration of the Uni Democratic Front (UDF). During the launch of ports' test operations in July 2024, Pinarayi made no mention of Chandy or contributions from the Congress, highlighting LDFS efforts. Ironically, when the Congress signed the agreement with the ports of Adani in 2015, the IPC (M), then in opposition, was vehemently opposed to the project, calling it a scam of 6,000 breaks of rupes which endangered the life and livelihoods of the coastal communities. The porting of the ports was also spoiled by an intense resistance of the local fishing community. From June 5, 2022, which was World Environment Day, the agitation was led by the archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram of the Latin Catholic Church. The demonstrators alleged that the project on the high seas accelerated coastal erosion, destroyed habitats and threatened their livelihoods. Local fishermen demanded rehabilitation for displaced families, compensation for victims of fishing accidents, financial assistance on weather warning days, subsidized kerosene, dredging of the port of Muthalapozhi and urgent measures to prevent erosion. On August 16, 2022, they had moved their protest to sit-in to the doors of the port. The demonstration reached a boiling point in November 2022, becoming violent after clashes between the police and the demonstrators.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/kerala/kerala-pm-modi-commissions-vizhinjam-international-seaport The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos