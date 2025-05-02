



Heidi Crebo-Rediker is a senior member of the Center for Geooeconomic Studies of the Foreign Relations Council.

The United States signed a critical energy and mineral agreement with Ukraine on Wednesday. He establishes a joint investment fund between the two countries which both said they were used to facilitate the economic recovery of Ukraines after the invasion of Russia.

In the announcement of the agreements, the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said that he was showing that President Donald Trump and his administration engaged in a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and long -term prosperous Ukraine. The president continued this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show their commitment to sustainable peace and prosperity in Ukraine, added the secretary.

The arrangement does not include any explicit American security guarantee for Ukraine, despite the fact that kyiv makes a priority during negotiations. Nor does it commit the United States to provide additional military aid. Before Wednesday's signing, however, Trump said at a meeting of the cabinet that the United States could recover the money it spends in Ukraine defense via this new agreement.

I didn't want to conclude a matter, Trump said. The rare earths are called rare for a reason and they have a lot and we have concluded a matter where our money is secure, where we can start to dig and do what we have to do.

The Ukrainian Geological Survey reports that the country has vast unusual critical mineral deposits. This includes titanium, lithium, graphite, nickel and cobalt, which are considered essential for emerging technologies.

The CFR turned to the senior colleague Heidi Crebo-Rediker to explain the agreement and the economic, diplomatic and political dynamics linked to it.

Decompose this agreement for us and help us understand its scope.

The agreement essentially establishes an US-UKRANIAN US Fund jointly managed the United States-Unite-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund to invest and benefit from the future economic recovery of Ukraines. The United States will contribute both financial support and the new soldier and will facilitate public and private investments in Ukraine mineral resources, including critical minerals, rare and oil and gas, as well as related infrastructure. In return, Ukraine will contribute 50% of future income from the fees from newly issued licenses for critical minerals and oil and gas exploration.

The signing of this agreement was strongly locked by Symbolicit, the United States and President Trump to the success of the economic future of Ukraines. Although the plans envisaged will probably take years to develop, the agreement will unlock opportunities for American investors with the support of the United States government once Ukraine sovereignty is safe, which depends on Russia supposed to be supposed on the territory of Ukraines. In the immediate term, he unlocks vital military support in Ukraine.

What Ukraine minerals has and why are they so critical?

The geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China has put critical minerals at the center of the American national security program. The United States depends on China for many critical minerals and rare land elements used in modern technologies, including advanced defense systems, aerospace, renewable energies and manufacturing. Worse, China weapons in armaments This domination in the context of the current trade war and in response to American export controls on technologies such as advanced semiconductors.

Ukraines of large reserves of critical minerals and rare earth elements. Ukraine is particularly rich in titanium, graphite and lithium, but many deposits of rare earths are located in disputed land or too close to war areas active to be developed.

Negotiations have lasted for months. What idea was this agreement and why did it take so long to settle the conditions?

The original proposal to offer the joint development of critical minerals and elements of rare Ukraine land came from Ukrainians, in a good faith effort to align the interests of economic and national security between the United States and Ukraine. When Trump took office in January, he clearly indicated that he considered military support and helps him as a zero -sum drain on American resources. Ukraine intention was to counter this story by making an agreement on the table which compensates American taxpayers for their support and makes the defense of Ukraine which is worth the Trumps while giving access and authorizing the development of its resources.

It took a long time to negotiate because the first offer of the United States requested more than Ukraine could not deliver. There was a past agreement which took weeks to negotiate, but it was scuttled after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and won over a disastrous meeting at the Oval Office last February. Trump then closed the military assistance and the sharing of information which temporarily have a strong signal to Ukraine, and in the world, from whom he kept all the cards. Silent technical negotiations continued in the weeks which followed to achieve what was essentially the initial agreement.

Why is the Trump administration so categorical about this mineral affair? How does that benefit the United States?

President Trumps America, the first approach to diplomacy, is focused on the United States to obtain a better agreement for security assistance it provides to allies and partners, including Ukraine. The congress appropriated around $ 183 billion in military support and budgetary support since the second brutal invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In the future, the Trump administration wants to be reimbursed for any future support, even if it takes years.

Ukraine had requested security guarantees during negotiations. Does this provide or does it create a path to continuous aid?

The agreement does not include any security guarantee, which the Ukrainians wanted a lot. He indicates, however, that shared economic security, in the way Trump is considering, would get Ukraine's sovereignty more than any security guarantee. It is intended to unlock new financial support and new soldiers, which Ukraine is desperately needing at the moment. So yes, it creates a path to continuous aid.

Have the two teams made notable concessions since an initial project became public in February?

The Ukrainians did not finally obtain their security guarantee, which was a great concession. They also did not obtain any guarantee of future military assistance. However, they opened the potential of a new military assistance, and the Kyiv Post reports indicate that the Trump administration has released $ 50 million in defense -related products to Ukraine on Wednesday.

In the longer term, they have concluded an agreement which links the Ukraine economic fate to Trumpit was timed in victory and will be part of the president's inheritance. Ukraine has also been able to ensure that the agreement does not embarrass or lead to the membership of the European Union of Ukraines, does not contradict Ukrainian law or does not compromise sovereignty and that the fund is managed jointly and also.

How do you plan that Russia will respond?

This agreement was supposed to be a signal for Russia, but I do not expect an immediate change in behavior on their part.

How will the agreement go ahead? Are there other obstacles, and when and how will the United States see practical advantages?

There are still a lot of details to be resolved here because it is not quite clear how new fund agreements will work in practice. As the US International Development Finance Corporation will represent the United States as a limited partner, it will obviously take time to finalize the details of the agreement and negotiate support in the United States for investments in Ukraine natural mineral infrastructure.

