



Beijing “assesses” an offer from Washington to talk to the paralyzing prices of American President Donald Trump, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Friday, reporting a potential de -escalation in the trade war that disrupted the world markets. The United States has approached China to request interviews on the 145% prices of Trump and the Beijing Porte was open to discussions, said the Ministry of Commerce. The United States should be ready to take measures to “correct erroneous practices” and cancel unilateral prices, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, adding that Washington was to show “sincerity” in negotiations. President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the top of G20 leaders in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. Reuters “The United States has recently taken the initiative repeatedly to transmit information to China through parts concerned, saying that it hopes to speak with China,” said the press release, adding that Beijing “assessed this.” “Trying to use talks as a pretext to engage in coercion and extortion would not work,” he added. China has repeatedly denied that it sought to negotiate a way to get out of the prices with the United States, rather that Washington is taking the first step. The decision of Trump of Single in Beijing for the import duties of 145% occurs at a particularly difficult time for China, which fights against deflation due to slow economic growth and a prolonged real estate crisis. Beijing has expressed his anger at the prices, which, according to him, is equivalent to intimidation and cannot stop the rise in the second world economy. A worker manufactures festive goods for exports alongside the articles made for the American market in a factory on April 28, 2025 in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China Getty images Aerial view, the containers are seen anchored at the Port of Oakland on April 28, 2025 in Oakland, California. Getty images In addition to taking advantage of its propaganda machine to retaliate to tasks, China has quietly created a list Among the products manufactured in the United States, he will be exempt from his 125% reprisal rates – including pharmaceuticals, micropuces and jet engines – Reuters has reported. On the American side, the officials, including the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the economic adviser of the White House, Kevin Hassett, also expressed the hope of progress in the relaxation of trade tensions. “I am convinced that the Chinese will want to conclude an agreement. And as I said, it will be a process in several stages. First, we must defuse, then … We will start to focus on a more important trade agreement,” said Bessent in an interview with Fox Business Network this week. Trump said on Wednesday that there was a “very good chances” that his administration could conclude an agreement with China, a few hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping called on managers to adapt to changes in the international environment, without explicitly mentioning the United States.

