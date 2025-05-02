Policy exchange – The exchange of policies analyzes the impact of local elections and mayors

Future of the right: local elections

Are these elections where the stigma of the voting reform is fading?

The victories in the partial elections of Runcorn and Helsby and for the Grand Lincolnshire and the Mayoral of Hull and the Yorkshire East have shown that Farages Party can simultaneously threaten the Heartlands of Labor and Conservatives. Although the liberal democrats can also have a reason to be satisfied, it is clear that the reform is, for the moment at least, the main beneficiary of the dissatisfaction of the voters.

The low participation rate means, however, that the extrapolation of these results in the general elections is a set of cups. We are in the era of the policy with five parties: in the west of England, the participation rate was only 30%, which means that the work candidate gained only attracted 7.5% of the possible electorate. This is a level of student union mandate and talks about the deep levels of disillusionment among the electorate.

The exchanges of interrogation policies last summer on the voter of the sofa stated the enormous opportunity that non-voters offer to all leader who can connect with them. 2.7 million of those who did not vote in the last general elections have seriously planned to vote enough to have swung the elections. It is not just a question of right or left. As Ken Livingstone and Boris Johnson showed it in their various ways in London, charismatic political leaders – without fear of defining a clear vision – can attract voters from the whole political spectrum.

On the other hand, the current Labor government, a bit like the conservatives who grasp them, seems to try to satisfy all the parts of its broad but superficial electoral base rather than set up a strategic orientation and bring the country with them. Such a strategy could perhaps work with a better economy. In the restricted times today, the need to make difficult choices with little sense of a global vision leads to their support for dissipation in all directions.

Morgan McSweeney is trying to focus the government on the questions that care about voters: reducing crime, reducing immigration, stopping boats. The Secretary of Justice, Shabana Mahmood, rightly made the judges of the sentence on two levels. The Secretary of Health, Wes Street, was courageous both in the ban on puberty blockers and to start reforming the NHS.

But to what extent does this go when other parties of the government announce prohibitions on gas boilers or tearing two decades of education on education? The next review Gauke on the conviction providing to ask fewer people to imprison illustrates the challenges of work trying to be everything for all men.

For conservatives, the challenge is more existential. For the first time since the 1920s, one of the first two parties of British politics is inappropriate. The conservative challenge for the conservatives has echoed the emergence of Ian Paisley to dethrone the former Unionist Party of Ulster: he forces them to take into account each of his movements and to react to each word.

In 1996, Samuel Marechal, the son -in -law of National front Leader Jean-Marie Le Pen, published a book, Neither right nor left, French! The same could be said of the reform. This nature in the face of Janus of the Reformation is one of their greatest forces, allowing them to simultaneously contest the rural shires and the post-industrial heart while supplanting the Greens and the conservatives of the west of England. And yet, in this area, also the greatest opportunity for conservatives: because, despite the faractions with an undeniable commercial experience, he has still not transmitted a heavy economic message. Large -scale nationalizations to tax our own electricity production, reform policies lack credibility.

That said, unlike the parts of the right in Canada and Australia, the association with Trump seemed to make no damage in the current phase of the electoral cycle in the United Kingdom.

Conservatives also need a much stronger response on the economy not only to win, but to govern. The underlying discontent with the way the country is managed has its roots in our failed economic model. How will they reduce the size of the state, will reduce taxes, limit the growing power of unions, cut the fur of the regulations and sevra will have our economy of cheap immigrant workforce? This was once the meat and drink of each curator, from the Minister of the Cabinet to the basic activist, now often takes the second violin for culture debates.

Thatchen-sink Economics that bread and the problems of butter problems inspiring. As shown in the Cencher Centenary centenary project, it is the determination and the character of Margaret Thatchers, his clarity of thought and politics as well as her interest in ideas that made it possible to provide the long -term transformational change that she has achieved.

Today's challenges are different, but no less serious. The public is naturally frustrated by certain elements of capitalism, in particular the capitalism of the stakeholders of certain large companies and public services, considered to have an inner path to the government and manipulating the rules and regulations to scam customers and taxpayers. But the fundamental principles of the free market and the powers of the wealth of the company remain solid. No country has imposed its way to prosperity.

To differentiate themselves from the reform, conservatives must explain how the difficult economic reforms will improve the standard of living of ordinary peoples, and then they must repeat it, and again and again, as thatcher did, to the point of doing boredom. Such an approach would not hurt them either in the departure of the Liberals Democrats who slam their heels across the South and the Southwest. Conversely, the success of this week means that the reform will be the subject of a more in -depth examination as to whether their policies are really added as well as the way in which they direct the advice where they have taken control.

The future of the right has never been so uncertain. The work can dare to dream that a divided law will allow them to pass in the middle during the next general elections, even if their own popularity continues to drop. For conservatives, however, there cannot be such false delusions. If they wish to thwart, defeat work and stop the Libs Dems, they must state more clearly what they represent, how will they deliver it and why it will make people's lives better.

There is a perspective that the Conservatives are divided and must choose: between red and blue carriers, something and AnyWhere, Culturalists and Economists. That's wrong. First, because each party is a coalition, and secondly, because culture and economics are not antitheses, but bed companions. EDI imposes costs on societies, low -skilled immigration depresses wages, high taxes not only depressed economic growth, but allows the State to reach more and more our personal life. The task now for the conservative party and for the reform is to unify the economy and culture, to call on both the hearts of the peoples and their pockets. This is what almost all the parties that have ever succeeded in winning a decisive victory have done: in political terms, walking and chewing gum at the same time.

Lord God

Director, exchange of policies