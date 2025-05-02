For supporters of Trump, a first fascinating first day





For these tens of millions of Americans who consider that the president prevails over Bull-in-A-China-Shop in political life as a waking nightmare, which can be the most difficult to understand is that tens of millions of their fellow citizens have considered the same spectacle and said that, we agree with that.

And so it continues. A hundred days after the start of the second tumultuous mandate, 42% of those of a recent New York Times / Siena survey not only approve the work he does as president, but describes his time in the White House insofar as he is exciting.

Admittedly, only 43% of voters in the ballot see it favorably, against 56% who consider it unfavorably. Trump also gets out of the polls than any other modern president during his first 100 days.

And yet, in the middle of the chaos of the second term, Trump underwent only a modest decrease compared to the 48% of the voters who saw him favorably in the last Times / Siena survey before the November elections. The figures point out that the sustainability of his call to his base can be no longer ignored than Mr. Trump himself.

He does so much that Democrats cannot follow, said Maria Libecki, a 68 -year -old sales representative who was at the presidents in Warren, Michigan on Tuesday evening. It's great.

Whether Mr. Trump or not in his political objectives or not, he is once again the dominant force in American political life. Washington initiates could once to cancel its impermeability to the laws of political gravity as a single occurrence, as a two -headed cow. More now. Now, this same establishment has been forced to consider the possibility that, whatever the answers, many Americans think that he asks some of the good questions.

The New York Times spoke with nearly 20 supporters of Mr. Trump from across the country, many of whom had participated in the Times / Siena investigation. Many of them described the start of Mr. Trumps' second term with pronounced enthusiasm and as a significant improvement compared to his previous one.

When he came the first time, he didn't know how things were going to Washington and he was scammed, said Barbara Hahn, a retired anesthesiologist in Camden, in Georgia. This time, it is much more motivated and concentrated.

Several have cited with the approval of Trumps the senior secretaries and the cabinets as a telegenic loyalists who would not thwart the calendar of presidents, as did a number of his people named first.

The people he has chosen for his administration, they are like the Avengers, said Ms. Libecki. Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Marco Rubio, they are simply great, each of them, she added, referring to the Attorney General, the Director of the FBI and the Secretary of State.

Others have applauded the new frantic locomotion of administrations. He essentially prevented all illegal immigrants from coming in about two weeks, said Bodie Catlin, a former truck accessories merchant living in Highlands, North Carolina (illegal border crossings have slowed down considerably during the last year of Biden administration, then fell when Mr. Trump took office.)

Mr. Catlin added that everyone I know thinks that way, that Trump has done more in 100 days than Biden in four years.

However, some of Mr. Trumps' supporters suggested that he could moderate his pace. He starts a little disjointed, trying to do it too early, said Michael Craig, a retired businessman from Woodford County, Ill.

Another voter of Trump, Dewayne Keith, 41, engineer living in eastern Alabama, expressed his reservations on Mr. Trumps plans to dismantle the Ministry of Education. He should seek means to improve our education system, not to demolish everything, said Keith.

Trump succeeded in politics, suggest his supporters, due to the skills he developed in his first profession. He is a businessman, said John Richmond, a 57 -year -old software developer in CoWeta County, Georgia. And it is a capitalist country. And it therefore understands the United States better than Biden, which has never worked in the private sector.

It is also true that Mr. Trump has spent a large part of his adult life tirelessly cultivating an image as loves, a leader, despite the multiple bankruptcies of his businesses. Long before he started his candidacy in 2015 by promising to take the brand of the United States and make him great again, Trump had cemented his own brand nationwide, largely thanks to his reality show, The Apprentice.

Charlie Kirk, the 31 -year -old conservative infector who is close to the president, recalled that when he was at Lycée de l'Illinois, the president was the billionaire that his colleagues could appoint. Most of the Heartland considered him to be defined American capitalism, said Kirk.

Mr. Catlin, the former truck accessories merchant, falls into this group. Everyone knows that Trump is a master negotiator and a leader, he said.

The reputation of the presidents in turn bought Mr. Trump's time from his voters while he seeks to redo the global economy by imposing historically high prices on the allies closest to the Americas, which disturbed the financial markets and intensified the fears of a recession and inflation.

I'm going to sacrifice, said John Lowell, a 63 -year -old carpenter who was at the Rally of Trumps on Tuesday. Do what we have to do. I no longer buy Chinese shit.

Other supporters say they are ready to rely on the presidents' judgment on the issue. I think that many of us voted for Trump did because of his business sense, said Douglas Williams, 56, a banker and livestock breeder in the Missouri Rural. And I trust his business sense more than I trust mine. So I'm ready to browse him for a while.

In addition, Mr. Williams said, more than the economy was at stake. I have the impression that we took advantage of, he said, echoing Trump's frequent point of discussion. This idea of ​​America being everyone Elses Helper is something that disturbed me for a long time.

Many other supporters have cited Mr. Trumps America First Credo as proof that the president is not only a packaging and amoral concept but a patriot has embarked on their interests. They see him as a heroic class defector, who despite his comfort life fights on their behalf and who, after the assassination attempt last July, could be described with plausible on stickers for country bumper as if willing to take a bullet for his country.

The iconography of Trump ridiculed by the opposition as cult or repellant, the embrace of the presidents of the American flag or the maintenance of the Bible is considered to be attractive by his supporters. Or, as Mr. Craig said, they are just harmless cascades, being impetuous.

It is not as if he was going to war by saying that a country has weapons of mass destruction, added Mr. Craig.

Trump also benefited in the Halting way of his 82 -year -old predecessor, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. I have the impression that the Biden administration was a lot of inactivity, as the country was on the automatic pilot for four years, said Emily Haraldsson, a 35 -year -old technological worker in Lexington County, Ky. It's great to take measures. And it is just in better shape than Biden ever.

Trump of course made a second career by erasing the political conventions that Mr. Biden adopted. His supporters interviewed for this story described him with admiration as a stranger to the subtleties, a blunt storyteller of uncomfortable truths and, as part of his shtick, sometimes a liar.

Teddy Roosevelt said to walk slowly and wear a big stick, said Craig, 63. Well, Trumps got the big stick, but he doesn't think he walks gently.

Unsurprisingly, voters who believe in the dedication of Mr. Trumps to them are more likely to raise the shoulders of his rudeness and to forgive his false steps. They also do not expect that he succeeds entirely in his mission to transform America.

There is so much corruption in both parties, said Ms. Hahn. I don't think he can do it alone. But I don't think someone else can do it either.

Mr. Catlins' wife Diann Catlin, a former 75 -year -old commercial label teacher, said she was at peace with Mr. Trumps Prospects for success. I love that he succeeds 100%, but I don't have this expectation, she said. I think hell does the best he is able to do. I know he cares about it, and I know he has a heart.

Ms. Catlin then cited a biblical verse from Esther's book: and who knows but that you came to your royal position for a while like this?

Mr. Trump, she said, was intended to be here in America, for a moment like this.

Luke Broadwater and Emily Elconin contributed the reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/01/us/politics/trump-supporters-100-days-times-poll.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos