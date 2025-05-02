Indonesian police bust 7 online gaming sites, freeze 14 billion RP





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) discovered the brains behind seven online gaming websites operating in Indonesia, entering evidence totaling 14 billion rupees. Commissioner General Widada, Bareskrim chief, announced that seven people had been appointed suspect in the case. They are identified as operators of the game site H55.hiwin.care. “The confiscated evidence of the suspects include funds amounting to RP14 675 739 801, which we fixed in their accounts,” Wahyu said at a press conference on Friday, May 2, 2025. In addition to H55.Hiwin.care, the suspects also directed six other game websites that shared the same IP address: bahagia789.com, Luckybeli.com, 7276.com, Suka789.com, jiliapp.com and Lucksvip.net. Wahyu explained that suspects used a business acting as an aggregator to treat deposits and withdrawals. Four suspects have been arrested, while three remain fleeting. The suspects would have used eight different payment services providers, which have been integrated into the game platforms via merchant aggregators. One of the suspects, identified by the QR initials, a Chinese national, would have carried out transactions and converted Rupiah funds into USDT cryptocurrency via the PT Cahaya Lentera Harmoni account. He also linked the company to various local payment service providers. According to Wahyu, these actions were intended to obscure the flow of illegal funds of the police.

“This shows that the Modus Operandi in these transactions has also evolved, not only using banking transactions, but also using payment services,” he said. Previously, the management of the Bareskrim cyber-crime (Dittipidiber) seized 61 billion RPs of 164 accounts linked to online games. “Until now, the total number of accounts that have been followed by Bareskrim Polri is 865 accounts with a value of approximately RP194.7 billion,” added Wahyu. This survey follows a report by the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK). According to Chef Ppatk Ivan Yustiavandana, more than 5,000 accounts related to online games have been frozen, involving transactions worth 600 billion rupees. Choice of the publisher: Indonesian police stop four for having executed the online game site Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

