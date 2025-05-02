Economic problems persist in Türkiye despite the reforms





Turkey's economy continues to deal with serious obstacles on its recovery, despite the government's repeated efforts to promote the viability of economic reforms. The Turkish authorities continue to insist that the country remains attached to an economic plan in the medium term, but analysts are increasingly skeptical of the sustainability of this approach. The Minister of Finance, Mehmet Simsek, recently warned that the risks of economic growth slow down and said that the government would try to counter this by stimulating employment and investment. Addressing Haber Turk TV, he added that investments in technology and manufacturing will have priority and that the Central Bank and the Exim Bank (exports) will strengthen their support for exporters. However, The economic environment remains volatile. Turkey experienced an prolonged crisis of the cost of living, with collapse of recurring currency and high inflation, which reached 39% in February before being slightly 38% in March. Contain inflationary pressure and send a calm signal to the markets, The central bank has unexpected its key interest rate at 46% unexpectedly, compared to 42.5% in mid-April. This decision was made by the monetary policy committee led by Governor Fatih Karahan and also included an increase in the loan rate of day 49%. This decision surprised the financial markets: Only three of the 23 analysts interviewed by Bloomberg, including HSBC Asset Management and Goldman Sachs, expected such a clear hike. The monetary quarter intervened after an emergency meeting of the central bank, which responded to the collapse of the LIRA following the imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The domestic political tension, associated with an increasing commercial friction with the United States, increased uncertainty as to the economic orientation of the country.



In an attempt to stabilize the currency, The central bank intervened aggressively on the exchange market, selling foreign reserves to support the value of the LIRA. According to estimates by Bloomberg Economics, these interventions cost around $ 50 billion, managing to maintain the exchange rate at around 38 will read per dollar after its initial collapse. However, this relative stability of the exchange rate took place at the price of a disturbing reduction in reserves, increasing the country's external vulnerability. Turkish Lira – Photo / File The current context recalls the serious financial crisis of 2001, when a significant fall in the LIRA precipitated a deep recession and opened the way to the rise of the power of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2002. Now, with a weak currency, persistent inflation and exhausted reserves, Turkey faces an economic storm which is exacerbated by structural factors, such as its high energy dependence. Since the start of the war in Ukraine three years ago, energy prices have soared, increasing import costs for a country which depends almost entirely on foreign supplies. This had a negative impact on trade and investment, fueling growing protests against the government. Despite these challenges, the United Nations’s global economic situation and the 2025 prospects report that the Turkish economy will increase 3.1% this year, exceeding the global average by 2.8%. However, The recent political turmoil has not yet been reflected in macroeconomic indicators and could change optimistic forecasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atalayar.com/en/articulo/economy-and-business/economic-problems-persist-in-turkey-despite-reforms/20250502170000214225.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos