



The White House accuses points of sale to use public money to spread awakened propaganda as the alarm raised on media freedom.

President Donald Trump has signed a decree to reduce subsidies with two public broadcaster in the United States.

Trump delivered the order to put an end to federal funding in PBS and NPR late Thursday, accusing them of biased reporting and the spread of left propaganda.

The order is the last offer of American presidents to arrest government media funding which he considers hostile to his administration. It occurs while journalists Without Borders (RSF) warned against an alarming deterioration of press freedom.

In an article on social networks, the White House accused the points of sale of having received millions of taxpayers to spread radical, awake from the propaganda disguised as news ”.

Trump managed the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which distributes government financing to the media, to cancel the existing direct financing to the maximum extent authorized by law and refuse future financing.

He also demanded that he eliminate indirect public funding sources for press organizations, endangering their future existence.

According to reports, CPB provides PBS and NPR with around half a billion dollars in funding per year, but they also count strongly on private donations.

It is not clear how much immediate effect the order will have on the points of sale, which are generally financed two years in advance by the congress in order to protect them against political influence.

Last month, Paula Kerger, CEO and president of PBSS, warned that funding discounts would disrupt the essential service of the point of sale.

It has also been reported that the White House asked the congress to cancel the funding of the CPB, a private non -profit company created by the Congress in 1967 which is responsible for the investment administration of federal governments in public broadcasting.

Alarming deterioration in press freedom

As part of a large campaign to reduce federal spending, Trump has reduced hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to artists, libraries, museums and theaters since he entered in January. He also threatened to retain federal research and education funds from universities.

The media were an important target.

However, the federal courts called the administration, affirming that in this, exceeded its authority by seeking to retain the funds appropriate by the Congress.

Critics have criticized the attempt to close the points of sale, which broadcast in many foreign states with authoritarian regimes which suppress media freedom, as a gift for us.

However, concerns about media independence in the United States has increased since Trump returned to the White House.

The Watchdog of RSF media rights warned in its annual report published on Friday of an alarming deterioration in press freedom in the United States under Trump and unprecedented difficulties for independent journalists from the whole world.

Aside from physical attacks, the media rights watchdog noted that economic pressure has become a major and insidious problem threatening journalism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/2/trump-orders-funding-cuts-for-us-public-broadcasters-pbs-npr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos