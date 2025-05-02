Reforming Vaticans' policy on China should be a priority for the next papacy. The current approach is defined by the controversial agreement of Vaticans 2018 with China to share power with Beijing in the appointment of Catholic bishops. He seriously compromises the Catholic Church in China and erodes the papal religious and moral authority.

The Secretary of State of the Vatican Pietro Cardinal Parolin is the architect of the Chinese agreement and his main enthusiast. Beijing did not so subtly report that he was China's first choice for the next Pope. At a press conference on April 22 after the spokesperson for Pope Franciss Deathchinese from the Ministry of Foreign AffairsGuo JiakunPushed the prospect of improving Chinese-Vatican relations thanks to a continuous partnership, and no one among the main papal candidates has no experience with China than Cardinal Paroline.

The agreement endangers the faithful clergy in China. A brutal reminder of this reality came last month when the Chinese state security authorities indefinitely held Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin from the Catholic diocese of Wenzhou without regular procedure. This is the eighth detention of sixty and an alumni from the eighth detention in the past seven years.

At least ten Catholic bishops In China, is currently in indefinite detention or otherwise restricted in their ministries to oppose the government's control over their church. The Vatican accepts and silently covers this repression and, after the 2018 agreement, withdrew his support from the underground church.

In addition to these bishops sidelined, there are those who have died in the past seven years and who have left their vacant seats. The Vatican and China have replaced only a dozen of them, leaving about thirty empty bishops. However, the Vatican, like Beijing, insists that the agreement works and renewed it last October for four years.

China immediately began to use the agreement to put pressure on the bishops to join Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, a group led by the department of the Front of Chinese Communist Parts. Members must make an anti-Catholic commitment of independence of the Pope. No pope recognized the association as legitimate.

The Cardinal Paroline cooperated in the push of the Catholic clergy in the Patriotic Association. In 2019, the Vatican, under his own name and not the popes, published pastoral directives that established membership of the association as the new normal for the Chinese clergy, while allowing it a conscientious objection. At the same time, China has taken the lead of the Chinese bishops.

Consequently, the clergy that expresses political loyalty to President Xi Jinping wins the favor of the Chinese government, and those who refuse to renounce religious affiliation with the Pope are suppressed. The diocese of Shanghai is an excellent example. Since the 17th century, Shanghai has been the largest and most important diocese. It was the diocese of Cardinal Ignace Kung Pin-Mei, the first Chinese Catholic bishop of the world, who endured thirty-three years' imprisonment to refuse to give up the Pope. Thanks to the Chinese agreement, this venerable diocese is now in the hands of the Patriotic Association, with the papal blessing.

Over the past fourteen years, two bishops approved by the Shanghai Vatican have been persecuted. Joseph Xing Wenzhi mysteriously disappeared from the public point of view in 2011 after being auxiliary bishop for six years with the government's approval. He lost the party's confidence after proclaiming that he would loyally serve the pope for his episcopal ordination and after having constantly resisted belonging to the patriotic association. The following year, Thaddeus Ma Daqin was appointed bishop of Shanghai with approval of the Vatican and Beijing. At his ordination mass, he publicly left the patriotic association, invoking the words of Saint Ignatius: we must choose a means which will serve God with greater glory. He was put in residence that day in a seminar where he remains imprisoned without regular procedure. Neither his freedom nor his freedom of Xings was part of the Vatican agreement.

On April 4, 2023, the Council of Patriotic Associations of Bishops appointed an Albishop Joseph Shen Bin, his own head, to direct the diocese of Shanghai. Pope Francis was not said in this area, but he nevertheless approved the installation of Shens three months after the fact. The Cardinal Paroline quickly praised Shen as an estimated pastor and wrongly declared that papal approval was to rectify the canonical irregularity for the greater good of the diocese. He too hoped That cooperating with China could promote a fair and wise solution for Xing and Ma bishops. These hopes were destroyed when, on April 28, Beijing bypassed them for the position of the auxiliary bishop in Shanghai, cheerfully using the papal interrelage to rape the agreement again and elect a patriotic priest as a new bishop and name it unilateral as auxiliary shens.

Mgr Shen presents a party fervor which, given its new stature, promises to radically transform the Chinese Catholic Church. In a diocesan of August 2023 interviewHe was categorical that his herd rejected papal authority, insisting so that they adhere to the principle of independence and autonomy in the management of the Church. A few months earlier, Shen had summoned the Hong Kong clergy to a meeting he opened by welcoming the recent CCPS viciously held the twentieth national congress, and by saying that the spirit of the congress would help the objective of the patriotic associations of the church's sinacement in China. He also said that Xi Jinpings thought about socialism with the Chinese characteristics for a new era, spending a disturbing syncretism of Catholic and Communist ideology while the CCP is trying to conform religion to the party doctrine. Shen has shocked the Hong Kong clergy, declaring: it is necessary to promote jointly [with the government] the translation and interpretation of the Bible.

Shanghai is no exception. Since the agreement, other episcopal posts have been filled with PCC fanatics, approved by the Vatican, while the faithful bishops are persecuted. For example, on the insistence of Bekins in 2018, the Vatican asked Bishop Vincent Guo Xijin de Mindong to resign to make way for an excommunicated bishop who was then rehabilitated and approved by Pope Francis. In January, Bishop Guo was the last photography Locked up in a complex of the parish church.

The Vatican has long applied its Ostpolitik policy not to criticize China. But in 2018, when Curia began to push the agreement, it began to actively whiten Beijing. That year, the Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences made the headlines when he rented The Chinese for the best director[ing] The social doctrine of the Church. Cardinal Paroline has repeatedly favored Chinese propaganda. During a press conference in 2020, he completely denied the Persecution of Church China, adage There were only regulations imposed and concerning all religions.

The cardinal also wrongly assertive This sinization refers without confusion to inculturation, which is the missionary practice of adopting local art and cultural practices approved in Christian devotion. However, the sinization under the CCP requires that the sermons be centered on the saying of Xi Jinpings and the children are protected from the religious exhibition. To date May 1stForeigners and Chinese are not allowed to participate together in religious activities, among other restrictions.

Joseph Cardinal Zen of Hong Kong accused Cardinal Paroline of manipulating Pope Francis of approving the agreement by wrongly affirming that Pope Benedict XVI had approved his project. In a blog article in October 2020, the Cardinal of Hong Kong did not let the words: Parolin knows that he is lying, he knows that I know he is a liar, he knows that I will tell everyone that he is a liar.

Beijing took advantage of the agreement and the Catholic Church suffer from it. A better policy that does not share the important power of the popes to appoint the direction of the Catholic Church with an atheist government and which supports the perpetuation of the Church through a faithful underground for a long time.