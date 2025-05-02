



Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

Donald Trump said that he would eliminate the status of tax exemption from Harvard universities, threatening to take a hard blow for universities finances and report another escalation in his attack on the US elite institutions.

We will remove the status of exemption from the tax on Harvards. This is what they deserve! The American president declared in an article on Truth Social Friday morning.

The president’s comments deepen a dead end between Harvard and the White House, who also said that she would exceed more than $ 2.2 billion in university federal funding. Harvard replied last month by continuing the Trump administration.

Harvard said there was no legal basis for canceling the tax exemption status from universities, adding that exemption means that more than each dollar can go to students for students, rescue and medical research improved by life and technological progress that stimulates economic growth.

The university added in its declaration that the unprecedented action would endanger our ability to carry out our educational mission.

Trump intensified his attacks on universities and other American institutions that his supporters consider too progressive. Earlier Friday, Trump said that he would also end federal funding for PBS and NPR public broadcasters.

The administration accuses the institutions of bias against Trump and his program, while the criticisms of the president assaulted his repression as an extended attack against freedom of expression.

Trump had already threatened to withdraw Harvard from his tax exemption status.

The abolition of tax exemption status for Harvard could mean that the university is no longer treated as a charity for tax purposes, forcing it to pay federal taxes on its income, among other impacts. Some donors could also lose the tax advantage of giving money to university.

The White House did not immediately provide details on Trumps' comments or how and when it would move to put an end to the tax exemption from Harvards.

The American Senators Democrats Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren, a former professor at the university, co-signed a letter calling for the inspector general of the acting Treasury for the tax administration to investigate the Alarmants reports according to which the internal returned service could revoke Harvards for non-profit status.

It is … unacceptable that IRS become a weapon from the Trump administration to extort its perceived enemies, they wrote.

The president accused last week of American universities, including Harvard, of violating federal laws on great foreign gifts.

In addition to the deprivation of certain universities in their tax exemption status, the government also plans to revise the accreditation system which makes universities eligible for federal funding, including student loans.

Additional report by Alex Rogers in Washington

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/444bcba0-a3b7-4a98-8986-7ad1b0ed8dfe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos