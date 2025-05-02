Army plans for a potential parade on the Trumps birthday call for 6,600 soldiers





Detailed army plans for a potential military parade on President Donald Trumps Birthday in June, call more than 6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands and perhaps a few thousand civilians, the Associated Press learned.

Planning documents, obtained by AP, are dated April 29 and 30 and were not publicly published. They represent the most recent Armys plan for its 250th anniversary festival scheduled for a long time on the National Mall and the newly added element a large military parade that Trump had long wanted but is still being discussed.

Although the slides do not include any prices estimate, it would probably cost tens of millions of dollars to set up a parade of this size. The costs include the movement of military vehicles, equipment, planes and troops from across Washington and the need to feed and accommodate thousands of soldiers.

The high costs interrupted the trumps for a parade during his first mandate, and the tanks and other heavy vehicles which are among the latest Armys plans have raised concerns on the part of city officials concerning damage to the roads.

Asked on the plans for a parade, the army spokesman Steve Warren said on Thursday that no final decision had been made.

Colonel Dave Butler, another army spokesperson, added that the army was enthusiastic about the birthday festival plans.

We want to make an event that the whole nation can celebrate with us, said Butler. We want the Americans to know their army and their soldiers. A parade could be part of it, and we think it will be an excellent addition to what we have already planned.

Other familiar with the documents, which spoke under the guise of anonymity because the plans were not finalized, said that they represent Armys' plans when it is preparing for all approval of the White House of the Parade. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

There has not yet been an official approval. Changes made to the plans have been made in recent weeks and others are likely.

A large part of the equipment should be provided by the train or the plane.

Certain equipment and troops were already going to be included in the celebration of Armys' birthday, which has been in preparation for more than a year. The festival was to involve a range of activities and displays on the National Mall, including a fitness competition, a climbing wall, armored vehicles, humvees, helicopters and other equipment.

A parade, however, would increase the equipment and troops involved. According to the plans, up to 6,300 members of the service would work in the parade, while the rest would be responsible for other tasks and support.

The plans of the Armys festival did not include parade. But his celebration of the 250th anniversary on June 14 coincides with Trumps 79th anniversary, and the officials confirmed last month that the army began discussions on the addition of a parade.

The plans indicate that the parade would present the 250 years of service and forecasting of the Armys, bringing soldiers of at least 11 bodies and divisions nationwide. These could include a Stryker battalion with two Stryker vehicle companies, a tanks and two tanks, an infantry battalion with Bradley vehicles, Paladin artillery vehicles, howitzes and infantry vehicles.

There would be seven army groups and a parachute jump by the Golden Knights. And the documents suggest that civilian participants would include vehicles and historic aircraft and two bands, as well as people from groups of veterans, military colleges and reconstruction organizations.

According to the plan, the parade is classified as a national special security event, and this request was submitted by the National Park Service and is being examined.

And it is planned that the evening parade will be followed by a concert and fireworks.

One of the documents raises concerns concerning certain limitations, in particular where the troops are accommodated and important concerns concerning the security requirements while the equipment takes place in the city. He indicates that the largest stranger so far is which units would participate.

During his first mandate, he proposed to have a parade after seeing one in France the Bastille Day in 2017. Trump said that after looking at the two-hour procession along the famous Champs-Elysees, he wanted an even larger on Pennsylvania avenue.

This plan was finally poured due to the huge costs with an estimate of a price of $ 92 million and other logistical problems. Among these, there were objections of the city officials who said that in particular tanks and other heavy armored vehicles would tear the roads.

Trump said in an article on social networks in 2018 that he had canceled the event on costs and accused local price politicians.

This year, when the plans were progressing for the army to host its birthday festival in Washington, talking about a parade started again.

The mayor of DC, Muriel Bowser, admitted in April that the administration had contacted the city to hold a parade on June 14 which would extend from Arlington, Virginia, where the Pentagon and the National Cemetery of Arlington are located, through the Potomac river and Washington.

Bowser at the time said that she did not know if the event was characterized as a military parade, but added that the tanks rolling in the streets of the city would not be good.

If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied by several million dollars to repair the roads, she said.

In 2018, the Pentagon seemed to agree. A staffing service of the Secretary of Defense said that plans for the parade at that time would only include wheeled vehicles and no reservoir to minimize damage to local infrastructure.

