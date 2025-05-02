Politics
Ankara, Washington and wins over the first 100 days
While Donald Trump marked the first 100 days of his administration in Washington, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: I think my friend Trump and I will bring a very different momentum to American-Turkiye relations in the coming days. “The two leaders understood themselves,” he said, “in particular on the controversial question of Syria, and he was reduced to each other, the Turkid sensitivities.
After Trump said victory in November, Erdogan was among the world's first leaders to congratulate him publicly. His preference was not new: he had already expressed his support. Since the election of Trumps, the two leaders have kept many telephone calls and their teams have been preparing for their first face -to -face meeting, although no date has been set.
Such a meeting could open the way to an improvement in Turkish American relations. Trumps' approach to foreign leaders, often described as unorthodox and sometimes negligent of the diplomatic protocol, led some to question it. However, there are more similarities than differences in the way Erdogan and Trump, confident leaders, approach international policy. Both prefer direct contact with bureaucratic or institutional executives. Although, in the past, personal relationships have also met challenges, it is always the way they work.
During the first trimester of Trumps, there were moments of tension, but their unique chemistry bromance, if you like the bonds prevented from collapsing fully, and the two leaders managed to maintain fragile stability in their relationships. Given their previous experiences, it is now clear that they focus on the development of a collaborative program that benefits the two. Although Ankara remains cautiously optimistic, he is well prepared for a second term Trump, and the attitude of the American presidents seems to align with the expectations of the Turkish power elites.
An area where Ankara has great expectations of Washington is Syria. Erdogans specific mention of Syria as a point of mutual understanding with Trump is revealing. Ankara also expects the United States to end cooperation with Kurdish militias in Syria, which Turkiye considers a national security threat. In addition, the Turkish ruling elite expressed its frustration on Israeli actions in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, which it considers a destabilizing factor in the region.
Israel is a serious security threat not only against unified Syria, but also for the stability of the Turkiyes and its efforts to reintegrate Syria into the international lap. The Trump administration policy on Turkish-Israeli tension in Syria will have a significant impact for both the wider region and the future of Syria. Israel, with its strong presence of lobbying in the United States, worked to influence Washingtons's position on the role of Turkiyes in Syria. However, Trump clarified his position at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, praising Turkiyes' participation in Syria and highlighting his strong relationship with Erdogan.
This suggests that the Trump administration could pressure Israel to respect Turkiyes' safety problems in Syria. It seems clear that Washington recognizes and seeks to respond to the concerns of Turkiyes and that he will be attached to a pragmatic approach to foreign policy. Turkiye and Israel are both Washington allies in the Middle East and as the Trump administration plans to withdraw from Syria, it seems determined to leave a region where its allies will not confront. Only time will tell us if Ankaras' expectations are satisfied.
Turkiye also supports Trumps's vision to end the Russian-Ukraine war. Turkiye, alongside Saudi Arabia, played an important role in the dialogue between us and the Russian officials. As with Trump, Erdogan has maintained a direct approach with Vladimir Putin, now a delicate balancing. This personal diplomacy has maintained stable Turkish Russian relations, despite contradictory interests in lightning points such as Syria, Ukraine and Caucasus. Erdogan and Trump, who trust their negotiation skills, are likely to discuss Ukrainian-Russia peace when they finally meet.
As for Europe and NATO, the Trumps approach has in fact reinforced the position of the Turkiyes in the eyes of Europeans. NATO in particular values the military force of Turkiyes and the growing defense industry, in particular to ensure the southern flank of the Alliance. Ankara seems to be taking advantage of this moment to improve relations with the EU and the alliance. In addition, Turkiye aims to obtain European support for its concerns in the eastern Mediterranean, where its regional interests are often in contradiction with those of European and regional states.
With three years and nine months in advance, it is too early to make predictions on the future of Turkish American relations. Although Turkiye has realistic expectations of the Trump administration, she cannot predict the exact political preferences of Trump and his office on geopolitical issues, in particular given the changing dynamic of the region. Gaza and Iran remain hot subjects. It will be just as important to know how the two leaders sail in the structural problems that mark American-Turkiye relations. Thus, all eyes are now fixed on a possible meeting of Trump-Erdogan, which will set the tone for the next phase.
Dr. Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst who specializes in Turkiy Relations with the Middle East. X: @Sinemcngz
WARNING: The views expressed by writers in this section are theirs and do not necessarily reflect the point of view of the Arab news
