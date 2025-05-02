The owner of Illinois receives 53 years for a fatally Palestinian-American child





A owner of Illinois who fatally stabbed a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy and seriously injured his mother was sentenced to 53 years in prison. Joseph Czuba, 73, was sentenced in February for murder and crimes of hatred for the death of Wadee Alfayoumi and the injury of his mother Hanan Shaheen in 2023 shortly after the start of the Israel-Gaza war. The family had been tenants at Czuba's home in Plainfield, about 64 km (40 miles) from Chicago. The prosecutors said he was targeting them on their Muslim faith. The Czuba had pleaded not guilty, but the jurors sentenced him after deliberating for less than 90 minutes.

Friday, the big uncle of Wadee Alfayoumi, Mahmoud Yousef, told court that no pain was going to “justify” the death of the boy, according to NBC News. “The day he was killed, his father had memories, had plans for his son,” he said, saying that Czuba “was not allowed to take them”. Appearing in a red prison uniform, the slim and fragile sentence, refused to speak on his own name. The trial included the testimony of the mother of Alfayoumi, who described the meeting in painful details, and the former woman of the Czuba, who said that he had become agitated by the war. Hanan Shaheen testified during the trial that the Czuba had told him “you, as a Muslim, had to die,” according to Reuters. The day of the attack, he forced his way in the house of the Alfayoumi family,, Who had rented rooms for him and attacked them with a knife, the prosecutors said. He stabbed the mother for a dozen times, the prosecutors said, then turned to the boy and stabbed him 26 times.

The evidence during the trial included photos of the graphic crime scene and the police saying that they found the Czuba outside the house after the attack with his body and his hands covered with blood. The murderous attack received national attention and has renewed the concerns of Islamophobia, anti-Muslim discrimination, and anti-Palestinian prejudices. The young boy had celebrated his sixth birthday a few weeks before being killed. “He loved his family, his friends. He loved football, he loved basketball,” said the Executive Director of the Chicago Bureau of the American-Islamic Relations Council (CAIR), Ahmed Rehab,.

