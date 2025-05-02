Trump's budget proposes to reduce health, education and clean energy programs while increasing soldiers





President Donald Trump published a budget proposal on Friday calling for a mixture of cuts in national programs involving public health, education and clean energy, while seeking to increase his expenses for his priorities such as border security and a greater soldier.

The 40-page request was sent to the Congress Managers and accompanied by a letter from the Director of Management and Director of the Budget Russell Vought addressed to Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, president of the Senate credits committee.

Overall, Vought said the proposal contains a drop of 23% ($ 163 billion) of discretionary financing and an increase of 13% of military spending.

The White House budget comes as the congress led by the Republicans seeks to develop a massive bill for tax reduction priorities, higher expenses for the application of immigration and the military, discounts of expenditure in other parts of the federal government and an increase in the limit of the debt. Vought mentioned the calls for border funding in the new budgetary plan.

Budgets of the White House are generally symbolic and never become of the law as written. But they represent the vision of the presidents of expenses and tend to influence the debate on Capitol Hill. They also tend to be a messaging vehicle on the most popular most popular priorities and often offer difficult political compromises or cuts that become the basis of opposition party's political attacks.

The new proposals could affect the next series of government funding talks, with funding to expire on September 30 after the six -month -old financing bill in early March. This legislation unlike the bill on the “reconciliation” of the party line, is subject to the 60 -voting for the Senate, which means that it will need significant democratic support to become the right to the Congress controlled by Le Républicain.

Trump's budget offers a variety of steep reductions in well -known government programs, including the reduction of the National Institutes of Health of $ 18 billion compared to the levels of 2025, the low -income energy assistance program (LIHEAP) of $ 4 billion and the centers for Disease Control and Prevention of $ 3.6 billion.

The budget also provides for various reductions for cleaning of clean energy, financing of education, scientific research and international aid.

And it offers an increase in financing for Trump's priorities, including an increase of $ 43.8 billion in the Ministry of Homeland Security, $ 113.3 billion for the Defense Department and $ 500 million for health and human services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “Maha” to make America in good “priorities” as the promotion of nutrition and exercise.

The Trump proposal is limited to “discretionary” expenses and excludes proposals on “compulsory” expenses, most of the American budget which covers security net programs such as social security, health insurance and medicaid. However, this is where the difficult decisions concerning federal expenses are finally found, Medicaid proving to be a point of collision among the Republicans while they consider their major bill on Trump tax and expenses later this year.

Trump’s budget praised Republicans like the president of the Mike Johnson room, who described him as a “daring plan that reflects the values ​​of workers and the commitment to American strength and prosperity”.

“The Republicans of the Chamber are ready to work along the Indeprele-Presidentrump to implement a responsible budget that puts America first,” he said.

He was criticized by the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, Dn.y., who swore that the Democrats “would fight this heartless budget with everything we got”.

“Donald prevails over the days of pretending to be a populist.” While he has health care, reduces the education and hollow of the programs that families rely on the tax relief for billionaires and large companies. It is not only fiscally irresponsible, it is a betrayal of workers of a morally bankrupt president. “

Collins also responded in a Friday declaration calling for the request simply a stage of the annual budgetary process and noting: in the end, it is the congress which holds the power of the bag.

This request has arrived at the late congress and key details are still unanswered, said Collins, expressing serious objections to various provisions, including cuts in programs like Liheap, trio [an Education Department program]And those who support biomedical research.

