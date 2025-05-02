Politics
Reform UK makes big gains in the English local elections
Political journalist
The Nigel Farage reform has made major gains in the English local elections, cementing it as a main challenger for the main traditional British parties.
It has won more than 630 seats on the board of approximately 1,500 declared so far, with results of more than 100 others to come.
The reform took control of six curators' authorities after the elections on Thursday, including conservative Heartlands such as Kent and Staffordshire.
The party has also taken control of the Doncaster council from work and took control of Durham, where the Labor Party was the biggest party.
The reform also moved the work in Runcorn and Helsby, where it won a Westminster by election. To make Sarah Pochin her fifth deputy.
The end results were declared in 20 of the 23 tips, the rest to follow Friday evening.
In addition to gaining control of its first advice, the reform also won its first mayor competitions in the newly created combined authorities of the Grand Lincolnshire, and Hull and East Yorkshire.
A jubilant fading said that the results meant that the reform had exceeded the conservatives as the main opposition party to the Labor government of Sir Keir Starmer.
The council elections, in a mainly rural and suburban regions of England, mark the first major electoral test since the victory of the Labor Land Gliding Elections last year.
The conservatives, who defended the most seats, had been prepared for large losses since the advice to re -elect were disputed for the last time in 2021, when the party rose up under Boris Johnson during the vaccine deployment.
But their results so far has been even worse than expected, the party losing more than 600 seats so far.
He captured the mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough of work – a silver lining for the party in a set of otherwise dismal results.
The BBC estimates that, if the elections had taken place on Thursday in Great Britain, the conservatives would have dropped to only 15% of the national vote, its worst share of such a projection, behind the liberal democrats out of 17%.
Conservative chief Kemi Badenoch admitted that his party was facing a “long journey” to rebuild after his long fate to the government, adding that “the protest is in the air” in a “very competitive political environment”.
The work, which defended much fewer seats this year, is down around 180.
He held a trio of mayors in Doncaster, North Tyneside and west of England, but saw his share of the vote considerably worked by the reform of each of them.
Sir Keir said the results showed the need for his party to go “further and faster” to deliver the priorities of voters to government, adding: “I understand”.
So far, the liberals have made regular progress in the results, winning nearly 160 seats. The Greens have also won more than 40 seats.
The Lib Dems took control of the Oxfordshire and Cambridgeshire, two county advice where no party was previously under global control and took control in the Shropshire, previously held by the Conservatives.
But they did not very much reach global majorities in the Targets Devon and Gloucestershire seats, despite the gains.
Local beginnings
Farage gave foot in the town hall a key staging position before the next British general elections, which is expected in 2029.
Before the elections on Thursday, he only held around 100 seats on the board, mainly due to the defections of other parties.
However, the results will also increase control of how his party behaves in power and how he intends to handle his newly acquired local powers.
During the campaign, the head of the British reform excluded the prospect of hitting formal coalitions with other parties to share power, but left the door open to more informal forms of cooperation with other parties, including conservatives.
This position could soon be put to the test in advice such as Leicestershire and Worcestershire, where he did not reach the majority despite the biggest party.
Addressing supporters on Friday, Farage said that his party would seek to “reduce excessive spending” in the local government and suggested that its advisers would reduce local diversity and climate policies.
He added that his party would also seek to repel the asylum seekers hosted in hotels, saying that he was opposed to the government “plunging dozens of young men” in the counties where his party now has control.
|
