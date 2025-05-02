



President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian winter games in Harbin, northeast of China, the province of Heilongjiang, on February 7, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING – President Xi Jinping has embarked on large diplomatic efforts both in the country and abroad this spring, cementing a closer link with neighboring countries, advocating unity and cooperation, and injecting certainty and stability in a turbulent world. Closer link with neighboring countries In a world struggling with growing uncertainty and instability fueled by protectionism and unilateralism, China has reaffirmed the continuity and stability of its neighborhood diplomacy and its vision of sustainable peace and shared development in Asia. The first major international event that China organized in 2025 is the 9th Asian winter match from February 7 to 14 in the city of Harbin, capital of the northeast province of China Heilongjiang. He brought together leaders from many neighboring Chinese countries, including Brunei, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Thailand and the Republic of Korea. During a banquet organized by XI and his wife, Peng Liyuan, before the opening ceremony of the Games, the Chinese chief called Asia to maintain the common dream of peace and harmony, jointly responds to all kinds of security challenges and to help build an equal and ordered multipolar world. Xi Jinping, Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Central and Chinese Committee, and in Lam, Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), welcomed the crowd after a large reception ceremony while they go to the CPV CPV CPV siege for interviews in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 14, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

The visit of Xi to Southeast Asia, his first trip abroad this year, highlighted the dedication of China to deepen traditional links, to expand practical cooperation and to advance his vision of building a community with a common future with its neighbors. From April 14 to 18, XI rendered state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. China has signed a record of 108 cooperation documents with the three countries in total, which extend over a wide range of areas, from infrastructure to the digital and green economy. A focal point of the tour was cooperation on belt and high quality road in order to improve regional connectivity and create development opportunities. President Xi Jinping welcomed the crowd during a welcome banquet held by Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar after their meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 16, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

The trip came after a central conference on work related to neighboring countries that held in Beijing from April 8 to 9. During the conference, XI called for the construction of a community with a common future with neighboring countries and to ensure that you open a new land for the country's neighborhood work. The conference noted that China's relations with its neighboring countries are currently at their best in modern times and also enter a critical phase where regional dynamics and global transformations are deeply linked. President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

A wave of diplomatic activities shows how China, a large country, is understood with its neighbors, said international observers. In her talks with the Sri-Lankan president, Anura Kumara, dissanayake on January 15, Xi said that China would continue to support Sri Lanka to maintain its national independence, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity. Extending condolences to the Myanmar leader during the massive earthquake at the end of March, Xi said that China was ready to provide assistance and support efforts to overcome the disaster and rebuild houses on an early date.

