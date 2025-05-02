Prime Minister Narendra Modi, May 2 58,000 crores in Andhra Pradesh, including the Renaissance of construction work on the capital of Greenfield, Amaravati, chief minister N Chandrababus Dream Project. Real estate experts have declared that this decision should stimulate the feeling of the market, providing renewed clarity and confidence among developers and investors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, May 2 58,000 crores in Andhra Pradesh, including the Renaissance of construction work on the capital of Greenfield, Amaravati, chief minister N Chandrababus Dream Project. (GDP)

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundations for 94 projects, including capital institutions, national highways, rail improvements and defense facilities, PTI reported.

As part of the resumption of the construction of Amaravati, the PM posed the foundation stone for 74 projects for 49,000 crores, which included the construction of the assembly, the secretariat and the buildings of the high court and the judicial residential districts, as well as housing buildings for 5,200 families, reported PTI.

“Amaravati is not a city but a dream that comes to a new Amaravati, a new Andhra, can be seen. The energy of a developed India can be seen in Amaravati. Development work launched today will strengthen infrastructure and speed up the growth of Andhra Pradesh,” said PM Modi.

According to a PTI report, the PM has laid the foundations for flood infrastructure and mitigation projects with a 320 km world class transport network with underground public services and advanced flood management systems in the capital of Greenfield. The infrastructure projects of the land pooling will cover 1,281 km of roads equipped with central median, cycle paths and public services integrated in the capital of Greenfield, Amaravati.

The idea of ​​Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh was created by CM Chandrababu Naidu, floated during its ministerial mandate between 2014 and 19. However, the strategically chosen city in the heart of the Gunutur district would have witnessed a reverse under the successor Ys Jagan Mohan Reddys.

Optimistic real estate developers on the rebirth of construction in Amaravati, the new capital

With Prime Minister Modi posing the foundation stone for 74 projects in Amaravati, the real estate sector in Andhra Pradesh, in particular in Amaravati, is planned for a revival, said Bayana Srinivasa Rao Garu, president, Credai Andhra Pradesh.

“In the past six months, we have observed a positive change in feeling among developers and investors,” he said, adding that clarity and trust have returned to the market, in particular following the renewed political support in Amaravati and the active involvement of CM Naidu since last year.

Previously, uncertainty among investors had blocked the momentum. Investors need to ensure that their investments will lead to appreciation and that clarity emerges now, he said.

He said government authorities offer developers support and incentives, which contributes to launching the activity. Rao said that it expects an increase in prices for 1520% in the next six months as investors' activity increased.

He also stressed the strategic importance of Krishna and Gunur districts, which are at the heart of the Amaravati region and offer privileged locations for future development.

Real estate price in Amaravati

According to GV Jagdish, a real estate agent based in Hyderabad at Hanu Reddy Realty, the average property rates of the region vary between 25,000 30,000 per square meter, while the costs of property built oscillate around 4,000 per square foot.

Land prices vary depending on the location, with agricultural plots on the outskirts at the price of 23 crosses by acre and first-rate grounds in the Amaravati-Guuntur belt, a key growth corridor, quoted as high as 510 Core by acre, he said.

The future of real estate investments in the region will largely depend on the Government Roadmap for Amaravati. If the declared plans are implemented regularly, this will stimulate confidence and capital in the region, he said.

Amaravati – The new capital

Amaravati was designated as the new capital of Andhra Pradesh following the bifurcation of the State in 2014. The Amaravati master plan, produced by the famous firm and partners of the United Kingdom, envisages a complete development of more than 217.23 square kilometers between Vijayawada and Gunur.

Inspired by Singapore, the sustainable city was to be linked by e-buss, water taxis, metros and bikes. The city's conversion project also included the construction of apartments for bureaucrats, legislators and staff of the States Secretariat.

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, the estimated budget for the development work of Amaravati in 2024, was on 64,910 crores and phase 1 of the project must be completed over the next three years, officials said.

The cost of the project, the government of India has committed 15,000 financial aid in 2024 and facilitated the World Bank and the support of the Asian bank up to $ 800 million each (signed agreements).

Hudco has already signed an agreement to extend a loan of 11,000 crores, while discussions are during pipeline with KFW for 5,000 crores, according to the report, adding that other potential sources of funding are explored.