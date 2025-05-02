Politics
Turkish Cypriots protest against what they say to be the introduction of Islam by Turkey into the education system
Nicosia Several thousands of Turkish Cypriots went down to the streets of the northern half of the capital of Cyprus divided ethnically divided on Friday to protest against what they say that the turkeys try to erode their secular roots and to strengthen the keep political Islam on their society.
Rain showers have been released long enough for walkers to walk along a main artery of union banners and holding the signs that will not pass and Cyprus will remain secular before gathering for a concert.
The demonstration is the last in a series of demonstrations that the left -wing unions have mounted to express their opposition to what they see that Ankaras such as to shape severely secular Turkish Cypriots into a more flexible community politically through the introduction of Islam in the education system.
The demonstration occurred one day before the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogans went to the visit of the north of Cyprus where he will inaugurate a complex of government buildings. Erdogan would have said that he was publicly reprimanding the demonstrators during his visit.
The demonstrations began last month when right -wing Cypriot Cypriot authorities increased the ban on carrying scarves in high schools. The teachers of the unions, political parties and other left -wing groups condemned this decision as an encroachment in the strictly secular education system aimed at the possible Islamization of the Turkish Cypriot society.
Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup suited by Athens aimed at the Union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a declaration of Turkish Cypriot independence in the third of the north of the islands where it maintains more than 35,000 soldiers.
Cyprus joined the European Union in 2004, but only the South Greek Cypriot where the internationally recognized international government is seated benefits from Detines.
UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres resume peace talks Spread since 2017.
Elma Eylem, president of the Turkish KTOs Cypriot teachers of secondary education teachers and one of the demonstrations, the main organizers, said that the change of law allowing the port of scarves at school is proof of a supply of social engineering to force the Turkish Cypriot Society in submission according to the edicts of the Turdicals which direct the AKP party.
This stage was taken in the divided part of our island which was transformed into an under-administering of Turkey, where each institution was taken care of, where our population has been reduced to a minority and that our political will was removed, this change in status is part of social engineering, Eylem told the Associated Press in a written answer.
The teachers of a high school would have refused a student who presented himself carrying a scarf after the lifting of the ban.
Eylem defended the action, claiming that teachers would not allow political Islam to be imposed on our daughters through their bodies.
This question is not a question of freedom, scarf or regulation. This question is a step taken by AKP in its efforts to deepen the political domination of Islam over the Turkish Cypriot community, she said.
Eylem has also rejected an earlier counterpototet by those who are in favor of carrying the portage of the scarf in secondary schools, claiming that such demonstrations organized by Turkey in the north of Cyprus do not reflect the will of the Turkish Cypriot community.
The president of Nnion declared that a legal challenge to the lifting of the ban on the scarf had been launched to the Turkish Cypriot Constitutional Court, adding that their fight will be a long -term struggle.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, disseminated, rewritten or redistributed without authorization.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news4jax.com/news/world/2025/05/02/turkish-cypriots-protest-over-what-they-say-is-turkeys-introduction-of-islam-into-education-system/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British Weather: As the temperature drops sharply, the bank vacation in May | British news
- The State Department pushes America to the first program with China, Ukraine and Immigration
- Trump doubles on the threat of ending Harvards tax exemption | News
- Now, the American vice-president, JD Vance, gives the update of the commercial agreement in India, explains the PM Modi Tough negotiator | World News
- Projecting 2025 FSU Football Depth Chart: What does the attack look like after spring?
- Apple CEO Rates could cost $ 900 million in this quarter
- After completing the results of local election, the work supports immigration policy “ongoing challenge.
- The most popular program, AI and Roy Suryo are the subject of a Jokowi diploma in
- England reveals team for Zimbabwe test prior to Blockbuster Home Summer of Cricket
- Auto parts entering the United States come into force
- White House Pitles Bathing expenses in Trump's budgetary plan
- Hockey Canada -complainant EM testifies about the Night of alleged sexual attack