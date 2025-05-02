60 minutes set to the air segment that will exasperate Trump





Prepare yourself, Mr. President.

60 minutes plans to anger Donald Trump on Sunday with an episode denigrating his intimidation efforts, despite a legal battle with the president themselves.

On the campaign track, President Trump promised to provide the power of the presidency to attack his perceived enemies, indicates the description of the segments. Now at the White House, Trump uses decrees to target some of the largest law firms in the country which he accuses of armament to the judicial system against him.

The drama between Donald Trump and CBS warmed up in recent weeks after the executive producer of the shows, Bill Owens, suddenly stopped after 37 years, accusing CBS leaders of having interfered with the program and folding in Trump in the middle of his $ 20 billion trial.

The president and the CBS are in the midst of a legal battle. / Win McNamee / Getty Images

Trump continued 60 minutes before his electoral victory, slamming the show for changing an interview with the Democratic candidate for the presidential election Kamala Harris. The president, who allegedly alleged that the program modified Harris Clip to improve it, had also offered an interview but refused to go there once he discovered that he would be checked.

Since his entry into office, Trump has devoted a large part of his presidency to demonize the press and attack the so-called false news.

The case we have against 60 minutes, CBS and Paramount is a real winner, wrote Trump on Truth Social. / Win McNamee / Getty Images

On Wednesday, he degenerated his assaults for 60 minutes.

The case that we have against 60 minutes, CBS and Paramount is a real winner, he wrote on Truth Social. They cheated and defrauded the American people at levels never seen before in the political arena.

But now, 60 minutes bites by roasting the president with a dedicated segment to call the hard presidents of measures against law firms that have been targeted with decrees by the Trump administration.

The correspondent Scott Pelley, who reports the story, noted the departure of Owens last week and called the corporate parent CBS, Paramount Global.

Bill made sure that they were precise and just, he told viewers. It was hard in this way, but our parent company Paramount is trying to finish a merger. The Trump administration must approve it. Paramount began to supervise our contents of new ways. None of our stories were blocked, but Bill said he had lost independence that honest journalism needs.

Owens announced his departure from CBS last month. / Piaras mdheach / sportfile for collision via gentty images

After his resignation, Owens said that the independence of the shows was a slippery slope and added that he was withdrawing so that the show could move forward.

In a memo, he told staff that in recent months, it has become clear that I would not be allowed to perform the show because I have always executed it, to make independent decisions according to what was good for 60 minutes, just for the public.

Maga was delighted with the news that Owens resigned, with the chief of the oral tip and the director of communications of the White House, Steven Cheung, writing on X that Karma is a B —-, calling Owens a liar and a fraud.

CBS and Trumps Settlement Dispushing took place while Paramount Global seeks the approval of presidents of its merger with Skydance, an American media production company.

