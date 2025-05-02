ATC Sencines 82 PTI Workers in November 26 case of protest





Listen to the article

Friday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi sentenced 82 workers from Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) to four months in prison and imposed a fine of 15,000 rupees after pleading guilty of having participated in violent demonstrations on November 26, 2024.

The demonstration, organized to put pressure on the government to release the imprisoned founder of PTI, has become violent, causing clashes with the police that cost the life of three personal rangers and a police officer. The party's three -day protest campaign was suddenly interrupted following violence.

The accused admitted their involvement in the troubles and submitted affidavits indicating that they were invited by the management of PTI. Describing themselves as poor workers, they asked for leniency and undertook not to participate in future demonstrations.

The founder and former Prime Minister of PTI, Imran Khan, has been imprisoned since August 2023, faced with numerous accusations, including corruption and terrorism, following his evidence by a vote without confidence in April 2022.

During the legal proceedings, 560 out of 1,609 total defendants were officially charged.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court granted bonded to the Senator of Pti Ejaz Chaudhry and the Farhat Abbas party member in cases related to the violence of May 9, following the arrest of the PTI chief.

A bench of three members led by Judge Naeem Akhtar Afghan approved deposits, ordering the two men to submit bonds of 100,000 rupees each before the court of first instance.

The court rejected the argument of the special prosecutor that Senator Ejaz was involved in a conspiracy, the Afghan judge noting: “If the case is so strong, it must be brought before a special court. The deposit cannot be used as a sanction. “

Likewise, the court rejected the prosecutor's request that Farhat was an absorbent, indicating that the case should be decided by the court of first instance concerned. Since the investigation ended and the accusation of accusation had been submitted, “there is no justification for a new arrest,” said the Afghan judge.

The court asked that the trial be completed within four months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2543598/atc-sentences-82-pti-workers-in-nov-26-protest-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos