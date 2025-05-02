



The director of the Russ Management and Budget Office Vought speaks at a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House on April 30, 2025. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

President Trump offers $ 163 billion in discretionary non -defensive discretions for exercise 2026 in what is known as a “lean budget” a summary of what the White House would like to see the Congress when he determines public spending.

Trump's proposals cover the expenses that the congress authorizes each year, which does not include security networks like Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. The full budget of the administration, including all spending and income projections, will follow in the coming months.

The cuts represent a global reduction of 22.6% of the expenses provided for the current financial year, although there are large increases proposed for the defense and security of borders.

Some of the largest cuts are at EPA and the National Science Foundation

Large targets include foreign aid, climate financing and all programs expenses to promote what Trump administration calls “Sokeism”.

The proposal comes after the White House and the cost reduction project known as the Ministry of Government efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, have already made spectacular cuts to expenses and staff in a range of agencies.

A report on cost reductions carried out by what is called the Ministry of Government's efficiency on the cabinet's rooms at the White House on April 30, 2025. Jim Watson / AFP Hide Legend

Switch Jim Watson / AFP legend

“We are joined in the hip with Doge. We have a very close partnership with them,” said a senior White House official at journalists at a conference, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The budget offers discounts of more than 50% to the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Science Foundation. In addition, it would reduce $ 2.5 billion in expenditure by the Internal Revenue Service.

The financing of education would be reduced by 15%. But the official told journalists that funding for the start of childcare for children had been preserved.

The plan also offers zero several government agencies, including the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and American.

But there is an increase of 13% for defense expenses and a 65% leap for border security at the Ministry of Homeland Security. These increases would be paid into a massive set of expenses that the Republicans work through a process called reconciliation.

Presidential budgets are wishes. But Trump can have more weight

Under the Constitution, Congress has the power of the bag. But the president is bound by law to send a budget proposal each year. The proposal is not binding, it is more a list of the president's political priorities, with attached price labels. This means that Congress does not have to respect what a president wants.

“Almost all of these cuts died on arrival at Congress,” said Jessica Riedl, expert in the budget of the Manhattan right institute. “But this can provide a roadmap for where Doge will go over the next year. If the president cannot travel the congress, he can do as much as possible thanks to decrees and Doge.”

Trump not only has republican majorities in both houses, but he also has a workforce on the GOP. Although the congress is not adopted by its budget, most Republicans have not openly opposed to radical changes in Doge to spending.

But the White House does not belong either using what is called restraint to cancel the Congress expenditure decisions. He argued that a 1974 law forcing presidents to spend money as the Congress direct is unconstitutional.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/02/nx-s1-5384318/trump-budget-cuts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos