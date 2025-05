Washington (AP) The CIA has a message for representatives of the Chinese government worried about their place in President Xi Jinping…

Washington (AP) The CIA has a message for Chinese government officials worried about their place in the government of President Xi Jinping: Come work with us. The leading spy agency in America released two Mandarin language videos On social networks Thursday, inviting unhappy officials to contact the CIA. Recruitment videos published on YouTube and X have accumulated more than 5 million views combined during their first day. Awareness occurs while the CIA Director John Ratcliffe has sworn to stimulate both the use of intelligence by the agency from human sources and His accent on Chinawho recently targeted US officials with his own espionage operations. The videos aim to recruit Chinese officials to steal secrets, said Ratcliffe in a statement to the Associated Press. He said that China intended to dominate the world economically, militarily and technological. Our agency must continue to respond to this threat urgently, creativity and grain, and these videos are only one of the ways we do this, said Ratcliffe. Videos of more than 2 minutes are of cinematographic quality and driving scenes of communist party, luxury cars and sparkling skyscrapers while the narrators share their growing disillusionment with the system they served. In a video, a man describes as an honest member of the party talks about his discomfort struggle Among his peers and what it could mean for the security of his family. While the rhythm of the music resumes, he says, I did not hurt anything, I cannot continue to live in fear! The man is then seen using his smartphone to contact the CIA, and the video ends with the agency seal. The links below of the video offer instructions on contact with the agency safely, as well as a warning warning potential informants on false accounts who could pretend to be the CIA. Videos are the agency's last attempt to facilitate the share of potential informants that are easier to share information. Last fall, the CIA posted Online instructions in Korean, Mandarin and Farsi Cetailing the steps that potential informants can take to contact US intelligence managers without endangering themselves. THE instructions Include ways to reach the CIA on its public website or on Darknet, part of the Internet that can only be accessible using special tools designed to hide the identity of users. The CIA posted similar instructions in Russian Three years ago. A spokesperson for the China Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a message asking for comments on the videos. ___ The writer Associated Press Sylvia Hui in London contributed to this report. Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

