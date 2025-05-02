Nigel Farage aims at the dominant parts of the United Kingdom with heavy gains during local elections

LONDON The Reformation of the hard-right party in the United Kingdom led by Nigel Farage Torn off a seat in the Parliament of the Labor Party in power and won hundreds of seats in the Local Council of the Conservatives of the Opposition in the elections that Farage praised on Friday as a turning point to end the two parties to political domination.

Sarah Pochin of the reform was declared winner of the siege of Runcorn and Helsby in the northwest of England by six votes after a recount, beating the work candidate Karen Shore by the narrowest margins.

It was an important defeat for work, which easily won the district in last year's national elections. The special elections were held because the labor legislator Mike Amesbury was forced to stop after being found guilty of constituent in a drunk rage.

Farage said that it is a very, very large moment that shows that the reform can gain both the Labor Party and the conservatives of the opposition of the grip.

This marks the end of bipartite policy as we have known for over a century, he said.

Runcorn's victory gives a reform, which raised around 14% of the vote in 2024 national electionFive of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, against 403 for work and 121 for conservatives.

But the reform seems to have momentum. The national polls now suggest that his equal support or exceeds that of work and conservatives, and he hopes to move the conservatives as the main party in the right before the next national elections, due by 2029.

A rebuff for work

The local elections held Thursday in many regions of England have been a rebuff Prime Minister Keir Starmers Center-left work government, 10 months after elected in a landslide.

Farages Party targets the voters of the working class who once supported the work. The popularity of the Starmers has plunged while his government has trouble throwing a kick slow economy. The government has increased the minimum wage, strengthened workers' rights and pumped money in the state funded health system, but has also increased tax on employers and Reduce social benefits.

Starmer said he understood why many voters were unhappy.

My answer is: we understand, he said. I am determined that we are going to go further and faster on the change than people want to see.

A blow to the conservatives

The results were even greater for the conservatives, whose voters went to mass reform.

The reform, which did not exist when these areas voted for the last time four years ago, won more than 600 seats in the elections for 1,600 seats on 23 local councils, mainly at the expense of the Tories. The reform obtained control of several local authorities at the county level, in particular the previous conservative bertiers of the Staffordshire and Lincolnshire in the center of England, Durham in the north and the county of origin of Kent in the Southeast.

Farage told supporters that the Conservatives were finished, they finished, they were literally emptied in these counties.

The candidate for the reform Andrea Jenkyns, former conservative legislative, was elected mayor of the Grand Lincolnshire region of England from the Center-East, and the reform also took the mayor of Hull Voisin. The work has retained three other mayors and the Conservatives won one.

Victories will lead to pressure for the reform in order to deliver transport, garbage collection, group nests and all other little glamorous requirements of daily policy.

Conservative Kemi BadenochWho could now face a party revolt, said that the voters, who ejected power from power last year, are still not yet ready to trust us.

Fragmented policy

The results only give partial snapshot in the feeling of voters. Many regions, including London, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, have not held any elections. The participation rate for local surveys is generally much lower than in a national election.

And reform is not the only story. The centrist Liberal democrats Made large gains in the south and southwest of England by winning richer and socially liberal voters of the conservatives.

Reform UK is the last in a series of parties led by Farage, a veteran populist politician who was crucial to get the Britain out of the European Union Thanks to a 2016 referendum. He is a charismatic figure but a divisor who said that many migrants come to the United Kingdom of foreign cultures in ours.

Reformation mixtures flee strong long -standing political themes, slowing down immigration to policies reminiscent of President Donald Trumps administration. Farage said that he was planning a Doge for each county of England, inspired by Elon Musks controversial Expenditure heating agency.

The political scientist at the University of Strathclyde, John Curtice, said that the results showed that politics in Great Britain, long dominated by the two major parties, has fragmented.

Reformation is now a great threat to the curator and work, “he told BBC.

As for whether bipartite domination will continue, the question mark which has just become three or four times larger, said Curtice.