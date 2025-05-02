Dynamics of PM Modis Visit to the United States

After a historic visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his state visit to the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. PM Modi is the Fourth world leader To meet President Trump after the inauguration of his administration in January 2025. The visit is characterized by the mature management of the relationship by experienced leadership at the top level, reflected in the franchise and the heat expressed in each commitment. That it is the tone with Vice-president JD Vance During a warm meeting in Paris, the last hospital welcomes the Dynamic Indian diaspora a rainy day in Washington, the first meeting with TULSI Gabbard national intelligence directorThe appeal meeting by US national security Advisor Michael Waltz With Prime Minister Modi, or sharing a rare memory Thermal shield tiles who flew on the 5thth Test Flight of SpaceX Starship on October 13, 2024 by chef Spacex Elon Musk during his meeting With Prime Minister Modi at Maison Blair.

It was the essence where the leader of the greatest democracy in the world met the oldest chief of democracy when friends meet, they sit and discuss. More than four hours of in -depth engagement, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump had detailed discussions on strengthening the links of the India both bilaterally and multilinial. President Trump welcomed Prime Minister Modi with a warm hug, saying, We missed you a lot, Followed by discussions at the Oval Office of the White House on a range of areas, including trade, security, geopolitical dynamics and technology.

As the main global democracies, leaders have underlined freedom, the rule of law and multicultural diversity, reaffirming their commitment to a strong and complete partnership in India. Taking the partnership to new heights, the two leaders have launched a new initiation “US-India COMPACT (Catalyst opportunities for military partnership, accelerated trade and technology) for the 21st century infurtmenting transformative changes in various areas of cooperation.

This confidence was well summarized by Prime Minister Modi in his speech during the joint press briefing at the White House. He formulated it as “ to return America again, reflecting Trump's administrations, the emphasis on the strengthening of the American capacities, coupled with the vision of India of “Atmannbhar Vikasit Bharat” by 2047 reinterpreted in American terms as “ to make India again '' (MIGA). This alignment solidifies the relationship as Mega Partnership For prosperity, built on the spirit of a sharing committee. The two leaders answered questions from representatives of the media of dynamic press communities in India and the United States, this new initiative presented the plan for the future in the middle term of the strategic partnership of India. With Quad, the two leaders also discussed the India-Middle East-Europe corridor (IMEC). In the energy sector, India and the United States have deliberated on the entry of India to the International Energy Agency (IAI) and the improvement of collaboration on small advanced modular reactors (SMR).

Economy: essential mutual force

While strengthening their relationship, the two leaders have set themselves on the bidirectional trade of $ 500 billion by 2030. The first phase of a multiseror bilateral trade agreement is at advanced negotiation stages and is expected to be signed by autumn 2025, adopting an integrated approach to strengthen the trade in goods and services. This includes greater access to the market, reducing pricing and non -tariff barriers and improving the integration of the supply chain between the two countries. These efforts have paved the way for businesses in both countries to promote mutually beneficial links, adding force to their respective economies.

Defense cooperation: the decisive characteristic of the strategic relationship

Moditrump's administration has constantly underlined the deepening of convergence in the strategic interests of India, which further strengthens defense partnerships in several areas. Relying on a solid basis of defense cooperation established through key agreements including the General security of the military information agreement (GSOMIA) In 2002, the Memorandum of logistical exchange (Lemoa) In 2016, the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) in 2018 and the Basic exchange and cooperation contract (Beca) (Beca) In 2020 for geospatial cooperation, leaders announced its intention to sign a new ten -year executive for the major defense partnership in India in the 21st century.

As a leading strategic partner and Quad, the United States has recognized India as a major defense partner with the status of authorization-1 (STA-1) trade authorization and wishes to examine American international traffic in arms regulations (ITAR) to facilitate technology transfer, weapon exchange and technology, maintenance and supply of spare parts and repair in the country, as well as the establishment of a support mechanism Reduction of American manufactured defense documents. Discussions have also focused on the initiation of negotiations this year for a Reciprocal defense aachat (RDP) Contract to create a mutually adaptable framework that facilitates supply systems and allows the reciprocal supply of defense goods and services. The dialogue has expanded to include greater collaboration in defense technology through space, air defense and maritime areas, further strengthening the defense preparation of the India.

To facilitate greater industry cooperation between the two countries, the two leaders have announced a new initiation Alliance of the Autonomous Systems Industry (Asia)aimed at strengthening partnerships and production of industry in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

These announcements took place in the context of the largest Asias air show, AERO India 2025Held at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, where two eminent fighter planes, Russias Su-57, a fifth generation furtive fighter and the US F-35 Lightning II, were presented. In this context, the president won the announcement offering the F-35 to India under the cooperation in defense quadançaire has marked an important stage in the global collaboration of defense and technological progress. However, concerns remain concerning the reliability of the United States as a business partner of La Défense, in particular in the light of its past failures, such as the undistantly committed commitment to provide Ge to Hal from India. This raises doubts about American engagement, especially since the F-35 has not yet been technically authorized to sell in India.

The Russian Su-57, with its advanced characteristics such as low radar visibility, sophisticated intelligence on board, a supersonic cruise and powerful active radar capacities, is being put into India by Russia, taking advantage of its history of strong technological collaboration in the development of Migs and Sukhoi planes. With competitive prices, the SU-57 presents itself as a viable option. Meanwhile, the American F-35, developed by Lockheed Martin, is considered to be the most stealthy plane, with an advanced design and a single F135 engine producing 40,000 pounds of push, which makes it possible to make speeds up to Mach 1.6. It is also supported by integrated combat network equipment, improving its operational capacities. However, the two planes are delivered with potential vulnerabilities, in particular in terms of software or integrated hardware which could restrict their use in the event of conflict. This raises concerns concerning the growing dependence of the India with regard to foreign technologies, in particular in the maintenance of strategic domination in Indo-Pacific. In this context, as Prime Minister Modi pointed out during the joint press conference, national interest remains the decisive characteristic of his administration. In this context, the Ministry of Defense of the India must navigate the offers of these two advanced fighter planes while continuing to strengthen its commitment to Atmanirbharta Thanks to the development of his fifth generation native fifth fighter, the advanced average combat aircraft (AMCA).

In addition to these bilateral advantages, one of the most important results in the Summit of India is credible insurance towards stability thanks to a decisive resolution of the crisis in Russia-Ukraine. During the meeting, President Trump also discussed his interactions with Russian and Chinese leadership, highlighting his efforts to reduce nuclear threats and the approach of defense budgets aimed at promoting greater peace and stability in the region while creating favorable conditions for global economic and strategic cooperation. With other interactions expected in the near future to shape strategic trends, the early commitment between the Trump administration and Prime Minister Modi highlights the importance of India's ties. This early dialogue highlights the essential role of their partnership in the definition of regional and global strategic orientations.

